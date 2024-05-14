Pokemon Go: How to Evolve Poipole Into Naganadel

The current season of Pokemon Go is quickly drawing to a close, and the end of World of Wonders will see a big focus on the Ultra Beasts. The start of this season saw the Pokemon Go debut of Poipole, a popular Pokemon used by Ash in the anime. Unfortunately, players have not been able to evolve Poipole so far, but that will change during the Ultra Space Wonders event. The event will begin on Thursday, May 23rd at 10 a.m. local time, and from then on, Poipole can be evolved into Naganadel once players have fulfilled a couple of requirements. Players will need 200 Poipole Candy to do so, and they'll have to Catch 20 Dragon-types while Poipole is their Buddy Pokemon.

Completing the Naganadel Requirements

Evolving Poipole shouldn't be too difficult. The World of Wonders Special Research has already given players a bunch of Poipole Candy, and the final part will be available once this event starts. That Research can only be claimed through June 1st at 9:59 a.m. local time. By completing it all, players should have enough Candy to meet that requirement.

The hardest part of all this is going to be getting those Dragon-types, but during the event, Dratini will be appearing in the wild. Players will also be able to encounter Goomy and Jangmo-o through Field Research task encounters, and there will be multiple Dragon-types showing up in Raids. Hopefully all of these options will make it easy enough to get Naganadel quickly!

Other Pokemon Debuting in Ultra Space Wonders

Naganadel won't be the only Ultra Beast making its debut during the Ultra Space Wonders event; players can also look forward to the debuts of Stakataka and Blacephalon. Those two Pokemon will be appearing in five-star Raids, but there is a bit of a catch, as they'll be region exclusives. Stakataka will be appearing in the eastern hemisphere, while Blacephalon will be exclusive to the western hemisphere.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Additionally, Ultra Space Wonders will see the debut of Shiny Mareanie. Mareanie has been available in Pokemon Go for nearly two years now, but this event marks the first time that players will be able to find its Shiny form in the game. Players will be able to find Mareanie in the wild during this event, and through Field Research task encounters. Players looking for more Mareanie encounters can also purchase new paid Timed Research, which will be available for $5.00. This will also include other bonuses, including a Naganadel Wings avatar item.

The Ultra Space Wonders event will run through Tuesday, May 28th at 10 a.m. local time.

Are you looking forward to this event in Pokemon Go? Do you think these requirements to evolve Poipole are easy enough? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!