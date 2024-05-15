Marvel Brings Back Marvel Television Label

After some of the recent struggles with Marvel Studios' output, the company has brought back the defunct Marvel Television. If you can believe it, there was a time when Marvel Television and Marvel Studios were two separate entities with conflicting goals. Marvel Television was run by Jeph Loeb, with Kevin Feige spearheading Marvel Studios. The latter is where the feature films were developed, leaving Marvel Television to concentrate on shows that would air on broadcast television. Marvel Television was shut down in 2019, with Marvel Studios taking on the task of creating shows for Disney+. As Disney looks to streamline its Marvel content, Marvel Television is rising from the ashes like a phoenix.

During its upfronts presentation on Tuesday, Disney confirmed release dates and windows for its streaming shows Daredevil: Born Again, the retitled Agatha All Along, and Ironheart. The logo treatment for all three shows featured the Marvel Television banner, rather than Marvel Studios. This presumably means that going forward, all live-action television/streaming projects will fall under Marvel Studios, with Marvel Animation handling animated projects like X-Men '97 and What If...?, and Marvel Studios continuing with feature films, as Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige oversees everything.

Disney CEO speaks on Marvel's decrease in content

Speaking during Disney's earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the House of Mouse is shifting its focus on quality over quantity, and that that strategy is "particularly true with Marvel."

"We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three," Iger said. "And we're working hard on what that path is."

"[Marvel has] a couple of good films in '25 and then we're heading to more Avengers which we're extremely excited about," Iger added, alluding to blockbuster 2025 projects Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four. "Overall, I feel great about the slate. It's something, as you know, that I've committed to spending more and more time on. The team is one that I have tremendous confidence in and the IP that we're mining, including all the sequels that we're doing, is second to none."