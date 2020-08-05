Original Halloween Getting 4K Blu-ray SteelBook at Best Buy

It was announced earlier this year that the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills would be delayed from this October to next October due to the coronavirus pandemic, with fans at least being able to revisit the original film with an all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBoook, allowing us to enjoy seeing where the whole franchise began. The new SteelBook likely won't be adding any extra special features that haven't been made available on previous releases, but for devout Halloween fans who still collect physical media, the exclusive Best Buy SteelBook will give us something to celebrate this Halloween season. The new Halloween 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook will hit shelves on September 29th.

In this original film, the villain, Michael Myers, has spent the last 15 years locked away inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis. On October 30, 1978, Myers escapes and makes his way back home to Haddonfield, turning a night of tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode, the star-making role for Jamie Lee Curtis.

If seeing films on the big screen is more up your alley, select drive-in theaters across the country will be hosting screenings of the original film, some of which will be paired with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.

"Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures have partnered with CineLife Entertainment in order to bring Halloween to audiences safely during this time of pandemic, and drive-in theater owners seem excited to be booking it as the Halloween season is right around the corner," producer of 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kills Ryan Freimann shared with HalloweenMovies.com.

In addition to Halloween Kills being delayed a year, so was Halloween Ends.

"We write this heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is even a discussion, but if there's one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared us for, it is the unexpected," series co-creator John Carpenter shared in a statement. "If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film's theatrical release by one year."

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends lands on October 14, 2022.

