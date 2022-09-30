Halloween Movies: Get Paid $1,000 to Watch Disney Halloween Movies

No Hocus Pocus here: you can get paid $1,000 to binge-watch Disney Halloween movies. Jewelry company Shane Co. is looking for applicants to stream Hocus Pocus 2, Halloweentown, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and other Halloween movies to answer a questionnaire about "10 of Disney's darker classics." Shane will select one candidate who fills out its online application and meets their requirements: 1. Watch any 10 movies from a list of Disney Halloween movies. 2. Answer questions provided about each movie. 3. Be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Shane Co. says applicants "can be Disney diehards or fans of scary (but not too scary) Halloween movies." One fan will binge-watch 10 "wholesome horror movies," as well as seasonal favorites like Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire and The Haunted Mansion (2003), and fill out a questionnaire. If you're selected, the company will pay you $1,000 and provide you with a $50 Amazon gift card to purchase a Disney+ subscription and/or movies that aren't streaming on the platform.

The winner will choose 10 of these Halloween Disney movies to binge-watch:

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus 2

Halloweentown

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Halloweentown High

Return to Halloweentown

Twitches

Twitches Too

Coco

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Haunted Mansion

Under Wraps

Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire

Frankenweenie

Edward Scissorhands

Escape to Witch Mountain

Phantom of the Megaplex

The Scream Team

Zombies

Zombies 2

Here's how to apply to the candidate pool, according to the site: Visit Shane Co. and fill out the entry form answering why you should binge-watch Disney Halloween movies for $1,000 and which Halloween movie is your favorite. The deadline to apply is November 1st; a winner will be notified on November 14th.

October 2022 marks Disney+'s third annual "Hallowstream" celebration, featuring a Halloween Collection streaming on Disney+. Along with the premiere of Original movie event Hocus Pocus 2 (now streaming) and Marvel Studios Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night (October 7th), subscribers can access The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Collection, eerie episodes from WandaVision, Glee, and Even Stevens, and fan-favorite movies and specials like the Halloweentown four-movie collection, Zombies 3, and Muppets Haunted Mansion.

See everything streaming on Disney+ in October 2022.