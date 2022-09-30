Disney+ Adds Sing-Along Version of Fan-Favorite Halloween Movie

Spooky season is officially here, which means horror fans are rewatching all of their favorites and waiting for upcoming new movies like the new Hellraiser and Halloween Ends. However, some Halloween fans prefer to keep it light and celebrate "Spoopy Season" instead. Thankfully, if you're a fan of family-friendly Halloween content, Disney+ has you covered. From last year's Muppets Haunted Mansion to this year's Hocus Pocus 2 and the upcoming Werewolf By Night special, the streaming site has no shortage of spoop. In addition to the new content, there's a Disney classic that just got a fun update. As of Friday, a sing-along version of The Nightmare Before Christmas is now available to watch on Disney+.

You can check out Disney+'s "Hallowstream" schedule below:

Recently, The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."

What Halloween Movies Are Streaming on Disney+?

As for the other Halloween content new to Disney+, Hocus Pocus 2 is officially on the streaming site. The new movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 59% critics score and 56% audience score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 3 out of 5. The sequel does have a post-credit scene that opens the door for a third movie, and Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson) previously said she would be open to making another installment.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler revealed t. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

The sing-along version of The Nightmare Before Christmas is now streaming on Disney+.