Halloween Franchise Star Open to Returning for New Sequel

The 2018 Halloween saw the return of a number of figures from early in the franchise's history, including star Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, director John Carpenter serving as a producer, and even Nick Castle, who performed a majority of the masked Michael Myers' scenes, returning for a cameo, but one person who was missing from the endeavor was Danielle Harris, who starred as Laurie's daughter in two films, with the actress recently confirming that she's still open to returning to the franchise for new films. With the next sequel having already filmed, it's unclear how Harris could return, but between her devotion to the series and with it having launched her career, she'd happily return for the right opportunity.

"When the next one comes up, if I had gotten a call, sure, if there was something super cool that made sense for me, absolutely," Harris shared with ComicBook.com about possibly returning to the franchise. "I'm not going to ever bite the hand that feeds me and I'm forever indebted to this franchise and I love it. It's like going back to like summer camp. And you're like, 'Oh, I've missed you.' It feels like home. I have so much fun here. That's what it feels like to me to go back to the Halloween movies."

Behind only Curtis and Donald Pleasence, Harris has starred in the most Halloween films, which includes playing Jamie Lloyd in two films and also Annie Brackett in Rob Zombie's reboot films. As news was emerging that a new Halloween was being developed years ago, which would ignore the events of all sequels, fans had hoped to see Harris return to playing Laurie's daughter, only for Judy Greer to end up taking the role.

Harris revealed that, having recently seen the 2018 film, she's somewhat relieved that she wasn't involved in the project as she didn't feel the trajectory of Laurie's daughter would have lined up with the character she played previously.

"It would not have made any sense at all. Jamie would have never ended up like that," the actress admitted. "I don't even know how to explain the way they wrote her, but I was like, 'Oh, that wouldn't have made sense. Not for Jamie, not for me.' I don't really play characters that are afraid of their shadow. I don't know. I play way more ballsy characters. So I am more Jamie Lee Curtis than I would have been her daughter, you know?"

The next sequel in the series, Halloween Kills, hits theaters on October 15, 2021. Harris can next be seen in Redwood Massacre: Annihilation, which hits DVD and Digital HD on October 20th.

