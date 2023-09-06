As boos and ghouls know, the portal between the mortal world and Halloweentown opens only once: every October 31st. However, the enchanted bus back to Halloweentown will depart a little earlier when D23, the official Disney fan club, celebrates 25 years of the classic Disney Channel Original Movie this Halloween season. On October 21st — just shy of Halloweentown's original premiere on October 17th, 1998 — D23 will mark the 25th anniversary of Halloweentown with special theatrical screenings in St. Helens, Oregon, the real-life "Halloween town" where the iconic DCOM was filmed.

25 Years of Halloweentown with D23 in St. Helens, Oregon, is a ticketed event inviting fans to watch Halloweentown on the big screen — and for the first time, inside the very theater where the magical Cromwell clan defeated the warlock Kalabar to save the citizens of Halloweentown.

Tickets, which are priced $120 (+$7 processing fee) for D23 general members and $95 (+7 processing fee) for D23 gold members, go on sale on Thursday, September 7th, at 10 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET on the official D23 website. The available screening times are 10:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. PT (click the links to buy tickets).

In addition to the screening, ticket-holders will have all-day access to St. Helens' annual Spirit of Halloweentown celebration, where Halloweentown itself returns with dazzling displays in the town square and special autumnal activities for all ages to enjoy. St. Helens — which transforms its Riverfront District into the month-long "Spirit of Halloweentown" event every October — is home to a big pumpkin in its courthouse plaza: the iconic jack-o-lantern landmark from Halloweentown. See the event details below.

Entry to one screening of Halloweentown at either 10:30 a.m. PT or 1:30 p.m. PT. Theater will open 60 minutes prior to each screening.

Commemorative gift

All day access to the Spirit of Halloweentown event beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT and culminating in a magical pumpkin lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. PT, including access to these attractions: Haunted House Mermaids, Unicorns, Alpacas and Dragons Boat Ride to Sand Island Adventure Whispers on the Water Train Ride Nightmare on 4th Street – After Dark Activity The Great Big Halloween Experience The Alien Experience The Museum of Peculiarities & Oddities and Blue Cards (bring your headphones and listen to stories and more) Attraction tickets will be valid for BOTH October 21 and October 22, 2023 For more information about Spirit of Halloweentown and the attractions listed above, visit: https://spiritofhalloweentown.com/ .



Halloweentown 25th Anniversary-themed photo opportunity

Parking for both the movie screening and the Spirit of Halloweentown event on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Parking is only included on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Parking for Sunday, October 22, 2023, can be purchased online at https://spiritofhalloweentown.com/.



The original Halloweentown sees Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) discover she's a witch on her 13th Halloween after an annual visit from her grandmother Aggie (Debbie Reynolds), the magical matriarch of the Cromwell family. When Marnie and her siblings, Dylan (Joey Zimmerman) and Sophie (Emily Roeske), are transported to Halloweentown — a magical place where ghosts and ghouls, witches and werewolves live apart from the human world — they must call upon their newly-discovered powers to save their mother (Judith Hoag), the mortal world, and the rest of Halloweentown from its evil mayor, Kalabar (Robin Thomas).

Halloweentown spawned three sequels: 2001's Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, 2004's Halloweentown High, and 2006's Return to Halloweentown. All four Halloweentown films are available to stream now on Disney+.