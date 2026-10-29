James Gunn Just Announced When He’ll Settle the DCU Fate of Major DCEU Characters

James Gunn has finally confirmed that he will answer the canon question for his 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and how it relates to the new DCU franchise. Wrestling the new DCU canon with the previous DCEU continuity has proven to be James Gunn’s biggest headache, with the filmmaker and DC Studios co-chairman routinely fielding questions about the canon status of various characters and movies from fans with every new project. To be fair to those who are confused, it hasn’t been handled with a deft pen, and “cherry-picking” .

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Now, Gunn has announced a special one-off episode of a new DC podcast, officially titled “The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast.” Set to arrive tomorrow, Friday, October 30, with Gunn, Emilia Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee (John Economos), the episode will apparently answer the burning question about a film that was both a follow-up to the 2016 movie and a building block in an all-new universe. In the official trailer, DC teases that “this special is your guide to what counts in the DCU.” If the answer is anything but “Yes,” though, it will cause untold headaches.

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The Suicide Squad’s DCU Canon Status To Be Confirmed

Given that Gunn himself wrote and directed The Suicide Squad, it was easy to make it clear that the film has been a canon piece of the DCU this entire time. The movie not only introduced King Shark and Weasel into the world, but both of those characters have since gone on to have roles in the Creature Commandos animated series, a fully DCU Canon show. Even bigger than that, John Cena’s Peacemaker went from being in the film to having a two-season spinoff show (which itself caused a stir in the DC canon discussion thanks to one big change with Superman).

On top of all that, the DCU has had countless references to The Suicide Squad get thrown around over the years. Not only did Lanterns just reference Starro and his place in the film, but Rick Flag Jr.’s death has become essentially the entire reason that Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. even has a role in the DCU at all.

All that said, there are elements of The Suicide Squad that don’t add up to the canon. One is how the film references Idris Elba’s Bloodsport shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet, though the 2025 Superman film reveals he’s only been publicly operating as the hero for three years. That could be changed with a handwave about timeline placement, but it’s one piece that doesn’t track with the larger DCU.

Gunn has also not made things easier when sorting the “canon” vs. “non-canon” debate with the previous continuity, not only by talking about it on social media, but in his work as well. Peacemaker Season 2, a batch of episodes that went out of its way to confirm it was part of the DCU when it included the Justice Gang, Superman, and Supergirl, then took it a step further and implied the events of 2016’s Suicide Squad, a movie featuring Ben Affleck’s Batman, was also still canon. When you put it this way, it becomes easy to see why Gunn decided to assemble his friends to finally answer the question once and for all, but based on how often he’s already tried to do that, there’s almost no way this satisfies everyone.