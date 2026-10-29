DCU Batman Details Confirmed By James Gunn, And Casting “Isn’t Very Far Away”

James Gunn has offered a concrete update on casting the DCU version of Batman. Originally part of the first wave of movies and shows announced for DC Studios, Gunn previously teased a take on Batman that would not only arrive with the Bat-family alongside him but tell a story that we hadn’t seen on the big screen (namely his relationship with his son, Damien). Delays in production on The Batman Part II, an alternate universe from the main DCU, have seemingly delayed it, making talk of Batman in DCU projects start to frustrate fans.

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Speaking in a new episode of the DC Showcase podcast, Gunn confirmed that Batman has not been secretly cast (despite rumors) and that whoever takes the part will probably be around the same age as Superman star David Corenswet (currently, 33). When asked if age was a factor in casting, Gunn answered: “That’s a huge thing. People are always looking for little hints about casting of Batman. Roughly, Batman and Superman are around the same age. I don’t think that they’re drastically different ages. They’re future best pals.” That wasn’t all Gunn had to tease about who might take the role.

James Gunn Confirms DCU Batman May Not Be Famous Star

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Gunn not only dispelled any rumor that Batman has been secretly cast and will make an appearance in an upcoming project as “all bullsh-t,” but revealed that to him it’s not important that whoever plays Batman is a super famous star, nor does it matter to him if they previously played a bit part in another DC movie.

“It won’t be too long before we’re casting Batman,” Gunn said. “But when we do cast the DCU Batman, which isn’t very far away, if I gave somebody a day role in The Suicide Squad, that is going to be the best Batman. I’m not going to rule him out from that. I want to get everybody into account.”

Gunn added that one of the most exciting things for him about casting a new actor in the role is finding the person who is perfect for the part. The filmmaker has already gone through this process for both Superman and Supergirl in the DCU, and seems poised to bring the same ideology to the DCU Batman, with a specific idea in mind that they don’t have to already be famous.

“Superman’s have always been chosen based on who the best actor for the roles,” Gunn said. “And for some reason, Batman’s are always chosen as movie stars.”

To his credit, Gunn is right. All of the live-action Batmen have already been famous to one degree or another, like Robert Pattinson with Twilight, Ben Affleck winning an Academy Award years prior, George Clooney and his ER years beforehand, and so on. It’s easy to see how prior fame might have become a staple for casting Batman in the past, but knowing that the DCU might go a different direction could deliver exciting results, since it seems likely that a very famous face may not be the one behind the cowl when the Dark Knight detective finally shows up in the DCU.