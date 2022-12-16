Harrison Ford Praises Indiana Jones Co-Star Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Harrison Ford will return to his iconic Indiana Jones role for the fifth time next summer with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Lucasfilm recently released the first trailer for the film and it brings back some awesome characters from the past as well as introduces fans to some new ones. We know for sure that one actor from the original Indiana Jones trilogy will not be coming back for The Dial of Destiny, and that's Ke Huy Quan. Quan is having quite a year as he returned to acting with Everything Everywhere All at Once and it seems that his former co-star loved him in the film. During a new interview with Uproxx, Ford dished on that awesome reunion he had with Quan while also praising the actor for his latest role.

"Oh yeah. Yeah, it was great to see him," Ford told the site. "I mean … I've had the opportunity to see the film. He is really terrific in his movie. And I'm so glad to see him … and what he has become. I'm so happy for him. He's such a happy guy, too"

"And well deserved! Well deserved." The Indiana Jones star added when told Quan may get an Oscar nomination.

"I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast," director James Mangold told Empire.

It's in that spirit that the movie opens in 1944, and sees Indy squaring off with Nazis during World War II. Then you smash forward to 25 years later, and a more contemporary look for Indy.

"We fall out, and you find yourself in 1969," Mangold explained. "So that the audience doesn't experience the change between the '40s and '60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days…and then the beginning of now."

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago'," added Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy. "We're dropping you into an adventure, something Indy is looking for, and instantly you have that feeling, 'I'm in an Indiana Jones movie.'"

The film is being helmed by James Mangold with Harrison Ford returning. Franchise newcomers will include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory). While fans haven't gotten to see much from the movie yet, there have been some exciting set photos of the cast.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

