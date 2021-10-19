Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Reveal New Look at Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Antonio Banderas

Lucasfilm is returning to one of its fan-favorite franchises with Indiana Jones 5, as Harrison Ford reprises his iconic role as the whip-cracking, globetrotting archaeologist. The fifth film will see new stars such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas join Ford in rounding out the star-studded cast, and a new collection of set photos give fans a glimpse of the trio going about their work.

Just Jared shared a collection of Indiana Jones 5 set photos featuring Ford, Waller-Bridge and Banderas in-between shots while filming in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy. While Ford and Waller-Bridge can clearly be seen in a number of the photos, we only get to see the back of Banderas’ head. Ford is dressed in his familiar Indiana Jones gear including his brown hat and matching jacket, with a duffle bag hanging from his shoulders. While Banderas is in a gray-toned buttoned-up shirt and pants, Waller-Bridge has a white buttoned-up shirt tied at the bottom and khaki pants. Another round of set photos surfaced in July and also featured Waller-Bridge, though they also didn’t give fans much of a clue regarding what role she will play in the fifth Indiana Jones film

Harrison Ford was spotted filming the upcoming movie #IndianaJones5 with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Check out the new set photos! https://t.co/9u5d1qsIEw — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 18, 2021

Filming on Indiana Jones 5 is back underway following Harrison Ford’s shoulder injury while filming. News broke that the actor injured his shoulder in June, with Walt Disney Studios releasing a statement that read, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.” Ford later returned to the set and was pictured with his arm in a sling, with production working around the injury until Ford could return.

James Mangold, director of Logan, will helm Indiana Jones 5 and has stated how excited he is to join the long-running franchise. “I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Mangold said in a statement when the film was first announced. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Unfortunately, those eagerly awaiting the release of Indiana Jones 5 now have a longer wait than anticipated. Disney just pushed the Indiana Jones release date back nearly a year, from July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023. A host of other Marvel Studios films also saw their scheduled release dates altered, though the Indiana Jones 5 change may be due to the lost production time from Harrison’s injury.