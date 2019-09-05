J.K. Rowling Teases Harry Potter Sequel News

It sounds like the story might not quite be over for the Harry Potter franchise. On Thursday afternoon, franchise creator J.K. Rowling tweeted “sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places”, accompanied by a black-and-white logo made up of a snake, a wand, and a Voldemort-like skeleton head. The tweet was accompanied by the hashtags #HarryPotter and #CursedChild, a reference to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the sequel to the franchise which originated as a Tony-winning play.

After some speculated that this could symbolize a film adaptation of Cursed Child, Rowling later took to Twitter to confirm that that wasn’t the case. Her tweet was then retweeted by Pottermore, the franchise’s official fan community, which stated that “something exciting” was coming from Cursed Child, but that it wasn’t a movie.

There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it’s not a movie… https://t.co/iGoKf7cGSO — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 5, 2019

As Entertainment Weekly noted, this tweet came after the marquee for the New York production of Cursed Child began using new signs, which more closely-match Mary GrandPre’s designs for the Harry Potter books and movies. This had led some to speculate that a film adaptation of Cursed Child could be on the way, although that was quickly debunked.

“I can confirm that these rumors are absolutely NOT TRUE, ” a representative for the production wrote in an email to EW. “The show has not changed ownership. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to be produced by Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions in London, Broadway and all around the world. Warner Bros. has always been a valued partner of Cursed Child since its inception. Their role has not changed.”

Even then, the Internet has grown hyped with speculation about what this exciting new thing could be — whether it’s another book in the franchise, a television series, or otherwise. Outside of Cursed Child, the Potter franchise is currently being explored on the big screen in the Fantastic Beasts prequel movies, in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks at Universal locations, and in the mobile video game Wizards Unite.

