This Harry Potter Movie Is Still the Best One (And It’s Secretly a Horror Film)

Harry Potter went down in history as a landmark in literature and cinema, winning a legion of loyal fans to this day. But that’s nothing new, especially considering the upcoming TV series. After record-breaking global sales of the books, the film adaptation ended up being released in eight chapters that were highly praised by the public. Even after more than 10 years since we saw grown-up Harry, Ron, and Hermione leaving their children at King’s Cross station for Hogwarts, many still continue to talk about the franchise constantly. However, one of these productions definitely stands out the most among fans.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is almost a unanimous choice among the public when the question is “favorite film” in this universe. The third part of the wizard’s story explored the background of Sirius Black and his connection to Harry, the identity of Remus Lupin, time travel, and the protagonist’s own fears. To deal with all this, a more mature tone was introduced than in the first two films, but this combination was so significant that in addition to making it many people’s favorite chapter, it made Harry Potter horror (at least within limits).

The plot follows the protagonist in his third year at Hogwarts after he runs away from home following a disagreement with his aunt and uncle. It is then that he discovers that the main danger is now the threat of an escapee from Azkaban. Sirius, who supposedly betrayed Lily and James and handed them over to Voldemort, is one of the most dangerous prisoners and is looking for Harry.

The third film in the saga was directed by Alfonso Cuarón, who focused solely on this one movie and didn’t come back for the others. You might wonder why that is; it feels like they picked him for a reason, almost like they needed someone with a specific vision to handle the shift from childhood to adolescence for the characters. In fact, this was the result of a series of circumstances and recommendations.

Chris Columbus, director of the first two films, chose not to return for the third production due to personal reasons. Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was even an option to take over, considering his work style, but he preferred to recommend Cuarón for the job. However, the director only became interested in Harry Potter after reading the books and connecting with the story, having previously been reluctant to accept the invitation. In the end, he decided to be faithful to the book, making changes only if it didn’t jeopardize the whole plot, even in the future – a positive point for fans.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban focuses on perfectly balancing the childlike world that was being left behind and the growing darkness that Harry would have to deal with from then on. That’s what makes the movie the darkest and scariest in the saga, especially when you consider the elements that helped make it all up. Cuarón even talked about it in an interview with Total Film in 2023 – when asked if he considered the production to be a horror movie, he agreed.

“When I read the book, there were two elements that I liked. There was the horror film element, but also the noir aspect of it. In a way, when I was doing it, the model was more of the German cinema at the end of the silent era, and the transition into the talkies, like Fritz Lang to Murnau. You can see that some of Fritz Lang’s films are kind of noir, but, at the same time, they have kind of horror elements to them,” he explained. “And, more importantly, particularly with Fritz Lang, through the genre, he was trying to convey – or just to project – the anxieties of his time. I think that what J.K. Rowling did with Potter, it was a reference of our times, of human behaviour.”

No, The Prisoner of Azkaban isn’t a horror movie compared to other productions in the genre, but it’s undeniable that the other chapters in the franchise don’t have a similar darkness. There, the story began to introduce threats that were supposed to be extremely dangerous, and perhaps if it had been designed in a more fantastic or adventurous way, the result wouldn’t have been so adored. Besides, it’s clear that everything in the movie is also a proposal to introduce the “new” to Harry, from his perspective in relation to the scary parts of being a wizard.

Throughout the movie, he deals with his insecurities, his sense of loss, and his search for answers, and the presence of the Dementors, for example, becomes a visual reflection of this fear. He must face them in order to overcome his traumas. Lupin and Sirius serve as guiding figures for the boy, offering true lessons about friendship, loyalty, and forgiveness, but also about the sacrifices and pain that come with growing up. It’s very interesting to see that this also ends up mirroring the fans who, at the time, were growing up with the characters.

Also, the darker tone of the third Harry Potter movie was necessary not only for all this but also to prepare the ground for what was to come in the franchise. The story begins to deal more explicitly with the legacy of the character’s parents and the forces at play for the future, especially with the growing presence of Voldemort. Making this film “horror” adds an emotional depth that would be too difficult to achieve with a lighter tone, and prepares the viewer for the more serious challenges. That’s why The Prisoner of Azkaban is definitely the best of the whole saga.

