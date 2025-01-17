Harry Potter Fans Still Think This Filmmaker Should Have Directed the Entire Franchise

Two decades after Chris Columbus brought the wizarding world to theaters, fans continue to debate whether the original Harry Potter director should have remained at the helm for all eight films, pointing to his unique ability to capture the magical essence of the series. While subsequent directors like Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates each brought their own artistic vision to the franchise, a growing contingent of viewers argues that Columbus’s approach to the first two films—blending childlike wonder with faithful adaptation—created a template that should have been maintained throughout the series. A January 16 discussion on Reddit highlights how Columbus’s direction of the first two films established a tone that many believe subsequent directors couldn’t match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I watch the first two I feel the magic rush over me, the others just feel like crap Hollywood movies,” one fan wrote on r/harrypotter, criticizing later installments’ departure from Columbus’s vision.

Columbus’s experience directing young actors in films like Home Alone and The Goonies gave him a natural advantage in handling the franchise’s child stars. Behind-the-scenes footage shows his distinctive approach to directing young performers, including giving detailed instructions about everything from prop food (“Do not eat any of the treats in the middle of the table”) to complex scene choreography. However, the demanding production schedule ultimately led to Columbus’s departure.

“I had to be basically performing with them. So that was why it was so exhausting,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I wasn’t just sitting in a director’s chair yelling ‘Cut’ and ‘Action’ and telling my assistant to go over and give them a note. I was physically involved. I think I dropped about 15 pounds on that first movie just from the activity alone.”

The franchise subsequently cycled through several directors, including Cuarón, Newell, and finally, Yates, who would complete the series. While each brought their own style, some fans argue the later films lost the original’s warmth.

One Reddit user noted how non-readers struggled with later adaptations, stating, “My husband, who never read the books, said he felt confused and lost during a lot of the movie[s].” Critics of later entries, particularly Cuarón’s Prisoner of Azkaban, point to significant omissions from the source material.

One top Reddit commenter highlighted how the third film rushed crucial plot points, writing, “Alfonso was more interested in telling a boyhood story. So Sirius and the reveals of the marauders gets largely cut of time.”

Columbus himself expressed interest in returning for the final two films, previously explaining to Collider that he wanted to do the final two movies, though he had positive things to say about Yates’ work.

“I always wanted to go back and shoot the final two movies,” he said adding, “I think that is just a brilliant film, the second part of Deathly Hallows.”

Yates would go on to become the franchise’s longest-serving director, not only completing the original series but also helming the Fantastic Beasts films. Despite this continuity of vision in the later installments, many fans maintain that Columbus’s early work best captured the wonder of J.K. Rowling’s magical world. The debate about Columbus’s impact continues to divide fans, with some appreciating how later directors matured the series’ tone while others maintain that his original vision best served Harry Potter’s setting, particularly in making the complex narrative accessible to viewers unfamiliar with the books.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is now streaming on Max.