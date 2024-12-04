HBO’s Harry Potter TV Series Update Reveals Surprising Season Count

HBO’s Harry Potter television series isn’t expected to arrive until late 2026 or 2027, but it sounds like there’s already a plan for the new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series to run for a very long time. Speaking with Deadline, JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming for Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that the new series will set things on a decade-long journey — suggesting a 10-season run for the anticipated series.

“As you look at ’26 and into ’27, you begin a 10-year journey on the Harry Potter series, which we’re super excited about,” Perrette said. “And I’d argue, may be the biggest event by the time we get to that series.”

The idea that the Harry Potter series, which is currently casting with production expected to begin in 2025, could run for 10 seasons is both surprising and unsurprising at the same time. The surprising element of it comes when one considers that this is a series that hasn’t even begun filming yet and is still years away from debut. While the Harry Potter franchise remains very popular, it is possible that the demand for the series could change between now and premiere.

On the other hand, Harry Potter is a beloved IP that has continued to be popular for more than two decades and it isn’t a stretch to consider that the world of Harry Potter and his friends will continue to be popular for a long time to come. More than that, however, the book series does span seven books, with latter books in the series being much longer and more complex than some of the earlier ones. A series adapting each book could conceivably go for a decade — and with the series looking to cast actors aged 9-11 for the key roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, a show of that duration would allow the actors to grow in real time with the characters they are portraying.

Outside of the 10-year plan for the series and a general idea of when it might hit television, we don’t know too much more about the Harry Potter series at this time. It was first announced back in 2023 and it was announced earlier this year that the series will carry the HBO banner rather than the Max Original label. We also know that, when it comes to Albus Dumbledore, the series’ top choice is Academy Award winning actor Mark Rylance. At present, the actor does not appear to be in official talks to join the series.

Harry Potter is eyeing a 2026-2027 debut on HBO and Max.