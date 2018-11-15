Harry Potter Fans Create Dobby Gravesite and It’s Become a Major Tourist Attraction

Grab some tissues and prepare yourself for a good cry, because we’re here to remind you that Dobby the House Elf is no longer with us.

Tragically, Dobby, an elf freed from servitude when one generous Harry James Potter tricked one Lucius Malfoy into presenting his former servant with a sock, died rescuing Potter and his friends from Malfoy Manor, where they were being tortured and held against their will.

Dobby managed to get Potter and company safely to Shell Cottage, home of Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour, but the knife wound he received from Bellatrix Lestrange turned out to be fatal. Sadly, this was discovered as soon as they made it to the cottage and nothing could be done for the elf. He died on the beach in the arms of his dear friend, Potter, who then buried Dobby without magic.

If you’re still mourning poor Dobby, who died 20 years ago (if you’re going by book dates), you can now visit his grave in Freshwater West, which is located in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

According to Pure Wow, the “shrine-cum-gravesite” is a two-hour drive from Cardiff. This is the actual filming location from the scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One, which was released in 2010. The grave has been marked the same as it was in the film/book: “Here lies Dobby, a free elf.”

The death of Dobby in J. K. Rowling’s book and the film’s adaptation is considered one of the most tragic moments in the entire saga, quite possibly outranking the deaths of Hedwig the Owl and Fred Weasley.

Mourners visiting the site of Dobby’s grave isn’t the only love he’s been getting these days. Fans have also been trying to “free him” from a Warner Bros. Studio Tour, where a replica of the elf lives.

While the character may have passed on, the the actor who played him in the films is still going strong. Toby Jones has made his way through many fandoms, appearing in an episode of Sherlock, in the most recent Jurassic Park film, Fallen Kingdom, and played Arnim Zola in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the times of Dobby have passed, the Wizarding World isn’t done with Harry Potter fans just yet. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the latest installment in the prequel franchise, is set to be released on November 16, 2018. While it won’t feature Dobby, there are plenty of fun and exciting creatures that are going to grace the big screen.