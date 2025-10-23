Harry Potter Movie Actor Recast in a Very Different Role for Upcoming Adaptation

The Harry Potter franchise is in a weird place as multiple different adaptations of the classic fantasy series are happening. Production is still underway on HBO’s mega-remake of the entire series, with photos and videos from filming popping up consistently as the series continues. The first season of the series is underway now, with major changes from the books and new additions that the movies didn’t acknowledge on the way. This isn’t the only version of Harry Potter in the works, though, as a full cast edition of the Harry Potter audio books is on the way, and they just made things confusing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an official announcement from The Wizarding World, Audible and J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore Publishing revealed even more cast members set to lend their voices to the Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. Among them is none other than fan-favorite actor Bill Nighy (Shaun of the Dead, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest), which is a name that should make Harry Potter fans’ ears perk up. Nighy previously played the role of Rufus Scrimgeour in the Harry Potter feature films, the Minister of Magic in the later books in the series. Now, he’s taking on a new role.

Harry Potter Series Recasts a Movie Favorite in a New Role

As revealed in today’s announcement, Nighy will take on a very different character, this time playing the part of Professor Slughorn, another major character in the later books. Fans may recall the major part that Slughorn plays in the series, as it’s revealed he was the professor at Hogwarts who revealed to Tom Riddle, aka Voldemort, the existence of horcruxes and how to use them. After Voldemort’s return, he spends much of his life on the run but is convinced to return to Hogwarts and retake his position as Potions Master, as fans know, that job had long been the title for Severus Snape. As a result, Snape took on the rotating position of Defense Against the Dark Arts instructor.

“I was pleased to be asked to play the professor after having already played a Minister for Magic,” Nighy said about his new role. “Is it possible that I’m the only actor who can claim that achievement? It means that my career continues to have meaning for the next couple of generations. I’m always grateful when asked to play academics, having not been further educated myself. I’m hoping to be a significant part of something that will keep children entertained in the car on those long journeys overseas or just on the way to school.”

To his credit, Nighy is correct; so far, he’s the only cast member from the feature films to return for the Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, though some other cast members from the movies are returning in other ways. It’s already been confirmed that Warwick Davis will be back as Professor Flitwick, the charms professor, for the upcoming HBO TV Series.

That said, the cast for the Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions does include some major stars playing some of the franchise’s best characters, including: Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart; Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge; Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley; and James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody.

The Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions will begin rolling out very soon, with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone set to debut on Tuesday, November 4, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets set to follow on Tuesday, December 16. The remaining books in the series will debut in 2026.