Another Harry Potter Series Has Been Announced (& It Has an Incredible Cast)

The Wizarding World is continuing to come to life. As production continues on HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV show, which isn’t slated to premiere until 2027, Audible and J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore Publishing have teamed to produce Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. First announced last year, the star-studded audiobook series will cover all seven Harry Potter books, with the first audiobook, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, set to release this November, Variety reported Tuesday. Monthly releases of the six other novels in the series will follow through 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The audiobook series will breathe new life into the Wizarding World franchise, which began with Rowlings’ first Harry Potter novel in 1997 and has grown to include 11 films and the upcoming series. Giving new voices to Rowlings’ iconic characters, Audible’s latest installment features more than 200 voices across the seven books and is led by Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore. A trailer for the series was released giving fans their first tease at the new voices.

Play video

“I’m honored to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to be able to take him around the track of this beautiful incarnation by Pottermore and Audible. I’m also deeply conscious of previous drivers Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Jude Law and the iconic narrations by Jim Dale and my colleague Sir Stephen Fry,” the actor said. “Just below the horizon, but headed our way, is the rough beast John Lithgow, his hour come round at last. This is great company, and it’s a privilege to be among their number.”

Cush Jumbo narrates the seven-book series, which also features Frankie Treadaway as Harry Potter, Max Lester as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, the same role she will portray onscreen for the HBO show, in the first three audiobooks. Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will voice the characters in the latter four books. The voice cast also features Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, and Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall. Casting was completed in early 2025, and additional casting will be announced at a later date.

With nearly 2,000 recording hours logged to date, the audiobook series, described as an “immersive audio entertainment experience,” will kick off on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025; Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on Tuesday, March 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince on Tuesday, April 14, 2026; and finally Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions will join Audible’s Harry Potter collection, which also includes the original single-voice English-language Harry Potter audiobooks, featuring Stephen Fry and Jim Dale. The tie-in collection also includes The Tales of Beedle the Bard performed by Jude Law, Harry Potter: A History of Magic performed by Natalie Dormer, Quidditch Through the Ages performed by Andrew Lincoln, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them performed by Eddie Redmayne.

Audible’s new Harry Potter audiobook series debuts this fall.