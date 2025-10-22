Harry Potter’s Remake Reveals a Hidden Wizard Scene & Can Clear Up Confusion After 30 Years

As filming continues on HBO’s Harry Potter TV show, more reveals about the remake are coming to light. Already, we’ve seen a wide array of scenes from the new adaptation, ranging from Vernon Dursley’s day at work to Albus Dumbledore speaking with Nicolas Flamel, through to what is likely Lord Voldemort’s attack on the Potters, with a depiction of Godric’s Hollow at Halloween. We haven’t seen too much of Harry himself, presumably with the Hogwarts scenes largely being filmed at Leavesden Studios rather than on location. However, the photos and videos so far still paint an interesting picture of what’s to come.

That continues with another new look at the series, which shows a wizard on a rooftop, raising his wand. If that sounds a little curious, it’s because no such scene fully exists in the Harry Potter movies, or in the books, but there is a reference to something that’s likely being shown. As Wizarding World Direct notes on X, the video of the wizard is probably Dedalus Diggle, who was believed to be the cause of a downpour of shooting stars over Kent, according to Professor McGonagall.

Thanks to this video, we now have a better idea of the scene that was filmed yesterday in Skipton for the HARRY POTTER TV series



"Shooting stars down in Kent. I'll bet that was Dedalus Diggle. He never had much sense." – Minerva McGonagall



There is not much doubt that this is… pic.twitter.com/3gKtSl8sV2 — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) October 22, 2025

It’s by far the most logical explanation for why we’re seeing a wizard on a rooftop, at night, without any other characters appearing in the scene alongside him (unless they’re all under invisibility cloaks). What’s interesting about that is that it can clear up some confusion/ There’s long been a question of whether the wizard Vernon Dursey bumps into is actually Dedalus, since both are described as wearing violet clothing, and previous casting rumors for the remake had supported this notion. However, this scene, and the previous one of Vernon’s day at work, where we see him bumping into said wizard, clearly show they’re different characters.

This Wizard Scene Has Greater Importance For The Harry Potter Remake

Diggle is a very minor character in the grand scheme of the Harry Potter stories, though he still has some importance. He was a member of the Order of the Phoenix, after all, and helped take the Dursleys to safety when they were forced to leave 4 Privet Drive behind. But what really matters with this scene isn’t that Dedalus appears, but that it continues the reboot’s trend of adding to the books and movies.

With things like this, as well as Dumbledore meeting with Flamel, what we’re seeing are technically invented scenes, but based on things mentioned on the page. The remake is expanding on these moments, taking smaller details and side-stories and putting them on screen. It’s a smart way of building out the TV show, which can afford these moments of invention thanks to its elongated runtime compared to the movies, without changing things in a drastic way that would anger people.

This also adds to the picture of how the first episode of the series is shaping up. It seems like we’re going to see at least some of Voldemort’s attack on the Potters, then go into Vernon’s workday while the wizarding world – including Dedalus – celebrates the Dark Lord’s downfall, baby Harry being dropped off at Privet Drive, and then the story beginning properly like it does in the movie. The film version of The Philosopher’s Stone left out a lot of that, and this can be an advantage for the remake’s worldbuilding, so it’s encouraging to see them doing more of it.

The Harry Potter remake is expected to release on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

