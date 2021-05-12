Harry Potter New York to Start Serving Butterbeer

✖

No trip to any Harry Potter attraction at amusement parks around the world is complete without getting a nice, frosty glass of Butterbeer, with Harry Potter New York confirming that not only will fans get to taste the beloved beverage at the location, but the store will feature an entire "Butterbeer Bar." The bar will allow guests to purchase a draft Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream, or a bottle of Butterbeer. Given how few places around the world fans can consume the soft drink, this update is sure to delight anyone who had been planning on paying a visit to the official store. Harry Potter New York opens on June 3rd.

Per press release, "Appearing throughout the stories and loved by Hogwarts students and teachers alike, Butterbeer is a much-requested fan-favorite soft drink. From June 3rd, fans visiting Harry Potter New York can choose from draft Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream, and bottled Butterbeer to enjoy in New York’s only Butterbeer Bar.

"Once inside the Butterbeer Bar, fans will be greeted by a giant cascade of glowing Butterbeer bottles, each completed with a collectible MinaLima label. Nearly 1,000 bottles will rise from the floor and ‘float’ over the bar as Butterbeer moves magically across the ceiling through copper pipes. Witches, wizards, Muggles, and No-maj’s alike are invited to enjoy a frothy cup of Butterbeer served in a souvenir tankard, a refreshing Butterbeer ice cream, or freshly poured bottled Butterbeer as well as a range of Wizarding World-inspired treats.

(Photo: Harry Potter New York)

"Made and brewed in the U.K, bottled Butterbeer has a style which is entirely unique and comes in beautifully crafted souvenir glass bottles, each one featuring an exclusive collectible label designed by MinaLima, the design duo behind the graphic props of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

"From June 3rd, fans will also discover a brand-new bottled Butterbeer label, exclusive to Harry Potter New York and only available in-store. Designed by MinaLima, the label is inspired by the Magical Congress of the United States of America introduced to fans in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Designed in rich reds, whites, and blues reminiscent of the US flag, the collectible label features the MACUSA and Butterbeer insignias.

"Best served chilled and poured straight from the bottle, the delicious soft drink features a new take on the butterscotch flavor fans know and love. The unique blend of top-secret ingredients makes bottled Butterbeer a must-try for any aspiring witch or wizard."

Harry Potter New York officially opens on June 3rd.

