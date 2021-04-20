Harry Potter New York Store First Look Released

Originally slated to open its doors last year, only to face delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Harry Potter New York store released the first official look at the gift shop, teasing a must-visit destination for all fans of the Wizarding World. Spanning three floors and over 21,000 sq. ft., the store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof. The store, which is slated to officially open on June 3rd, won't merely be a destination to purchase products, but will allow fans to immerse themselves in the series' fantastical worlds, as well as offer unique photo and VR opportunities.

Per press release, "Harry Potter New York features 15 different themed areas, each one carefully and uniquely presented to bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life. Entering the store, customers will pass under a huge model of Fawkes the Phoenix gazing down from the ceiling. Fawkes was created especially for Harry Potter New York by a team of specialist propmakers over a number of months, the impressive model weighs over 220lbs and is just one of many painstakingly detailed, handmade props, each one created to surprise and delight customers as they explore.

"Stepping inside Harry Potter New York, witches, wizards, and Muggles will encounter a number of exciting experiences. Fans are invited to strike their best pose at one of many photo opportunities, including posing inside a London phone box for a photo as if transporting themselves into the Ministry of Magic, or even seeing themselves as if they were inside Hagrid’s boots! For those who have always dreamed of bringing their favorite Harry Potter character to life, the interactive wand table lets them pick up a wand and put it to the test.

"Harry Potter New York will incorporate digital technologies throughout the store including integration with the Harry Potter Fan Club app. Users will find a number of Enchanted Keys throughout the store that unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes facts, figures, and videos that bring the store to life.

"Also available for fans will be two exciting and immersive multiplayer virtual reality experiences. The full sensory VR adventures are location-based, allowing real-time interactive exploration of the Wizarding World as never before. 'Chaos at Hogwarts' lets hopeful witches and wizards step into a magical journey to Hogwarts Castle and become part of the adventure where magical creatures and secrets await. Fans will need their wands at the ready as 'Wizards Take Flight' prepares guests to fly on brooms with the thrills of a magical wand battle against Death Eaters over the skies of London and around the enchanting grounds of Hogwarts Castle. The 'Chaos At Hogwarts' and 'Wizards Take Flight' virtual reality experiences are scheduled to open in-store this summer with more details to be revealed soon.

"Looking for a gift? What to get the fan who has everything? The Personalization Area offers a huge amount of inspiration and unique products. Fans can bring their fandom to life and choose from a host of personalization options, including engraving a wand, embossing a journal, or embroidering a House robe with their name. Aspiring witches and wizards will be able to browse for Chocolate Frogs and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans in an area inspired by the whimsical surroundings of Honeydukes. Once they have taken a look at the goodies on offer, they can stop under the Dirigible Plum tree, a special area where they can find their favorite magical creature soft toy.

"Usually found guarding the entrance to Dumbledore’s office, every aspiring Hogwarts student will recognize the majestic Griffin rotating in the store’s grand main atrium. From here, fans will be invited into the Wand Shop to browse over 50 wands inspired by characters, locations and props from the Wizarding World, including the Golden Snitch wand, exclusive to Harry Potter New York."

“The level of artistic detail and quality of the design inspired by the movies means Harry Potter New York will bring a completely new shopping experience to the city,’ said Sarah Roots, EVP Warner Bros. Worldwide Tours and Retail. ‘With over 1,000 Wizarding World props on display (including some authentic items which featured in the movies), the incredible theming, along with experiences such as photo opportunities and the fantastic range of products, there will be something special for every fan.”

The press release continues, "In addition, the store will be home to America’s only House of MinaLima. Within the walls of Harry Potter New York, MinaLima, the graphic design duo on all Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, will create a gallery and store showcasing the graphic art of the Wizarding World. Fans will discover prints of the Daily Prophet covers, Harry’s Hogwarts acceptance letter, and the Quibbler, all hand-designed by MinaLima in a space modeled after their iconic London shop.

"Alongside the main collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products, fans will be able to choose from a range of brand collaborations including Spirit Jerseys, Loungefly handbags, and many other fan-favorite ranges including Pottery Barn Teen."

Scroll down for your first look at the store before it opens on June 3rd.