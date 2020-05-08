Harry Potter: Noma Dumezweni Reads Chapter Two "The Vanishing Glass"

✖

Earlier this week it was announced that the Harry Potter at Home initiative would be cracking open a book for a worldwide story time. The official Wizarding World site is offering free videos of celebrities from the franchise and elsewhere reading Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (in the United States; Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone elsewhere) one chapter at a time, with none other than Daniel Radcliffe himself reading Chapter One: 'The Boy Who Lived' earlier this week. Now the second chapter of the first novel has debuted online with actress Noma Dumezweni reading the second chapter.

Dumezweni played the part of Hermione Granger in the original London and Broadway cast of the sequel stage-play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, nabbing both an Olivier Award in the UK and a Tony Award nomination in the United Sates.

"Being told a story one loves is always a pleasure," Dumezweni said about reading the next chapter. "And being allocated chapters not knowing who else would be involved feels like a lovely game! I’m very happy with mine, how could you not be?" You can watch the video of Dumezweni reading her chapter by clicking here. In Chapter Two, Harry takes his trip to the zoo where it becomes clear his scar isn’t the only unusual thing about him.

Those eager to listen can also enjoy the audio alone with either the Spotify or Spotify Kids app. Eventually, all 17 chapters of J.K. Rowling's novel will be available with the likes of Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, and Eddie Redmayne reading a chapter and Harry Potter at Home promises some "surprise cameos" along the way. If you do watch the video version of the reading, you'll also see some artwork inspired by the book along with some fan contributed art.

Harry Potter At Home is described as "the Wizarding World’s way of bringing Hogwarts closer to you, as we all continue to stay at home and keep safe. For parents looking for new magical ways to entertain their children during this time, we launched the Harry Potter At Home hub full of quizzes, puzzles, fun videos and features, along with contributions from our friends, UK and US Harry Potter publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, alongside assistance from Warner Bros., Audible and our many library partners. To learn more about everything Harry Potter At Home has to offer, our handy round-up should help!"

