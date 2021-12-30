In honor of the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone, the cast and crew from all corners of the Harry Potter film franchise have reunited for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, an event made all the more significant by seeing the cast and crew returning to original film locations. While the series would go on to be one of the most beloved and successful series of all time, it had much more humble origins and was considered a gamble to some degree, with an all-new trailer for the upcoming special seeing the cast reflect on the feeling of not only seeing their co-stars again, but also seeing them in such nostalgic locations. Check out the new trailer below and watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

The event is described, “Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson join other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago this year. The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. The highly anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022 on HBO Max.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Harry Potter film series concluded in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, but the Wizarding World has continued with the Fantastic Beasts prequel films, as well as the theatrical production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Seeing the original stars reunite for the special will surely spark speculation about the original cast delivering more adventures in this world, but as far as Rupert Grint is concerned, the series ended at the right time.

“It’s not something I go back and think about much. It’s only recently, now that it’s been 20 years since the first movie, those conversations have started,” Grint shared with ComicBook.com earlier this month. “It’s great to see everyone again, it’s very nostalgic, these films were a huge part of my life and I’m fond of everyone. But I think it ended at the right time, it was a long time, and it was great fun, and I think … It’s been 10 years since we shot the last one. I have a new perspective, I can appreciate it for what it is, a mad, enormously fun time. As far as another movie, I don’t know. I don’t know, exactly. I love that character, I feel very connected to him, so yeah, I don’t know.”

Check out Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. Stay tuned for details on the future of the Harry Potter franchise.

Will you be checking out the reunion event? Let us know in the comments below!