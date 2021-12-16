Harry Potter Cast Reunites on Return to Hogwarts Poster

20 years after Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone landed in theaters, the cast of the franchise reunited for an all-new HBO Max special, with a new poster for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts highlighting how the event brought together all manner of familiar faces. In addition to the main trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, the poster also features a number of beloved supporting characters, highlighting just how many compelling characters the franchise delivered audiences over the course of eight movies. Check out a poster below for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts before it premieres on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

“A moment 20 years in the making. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is streaming on [HBO Max] New Year’s Day,” the official Wizarding World Twitter account shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A moment 20 years in the making. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts is streaming on @HBOMax New Year’s Day. pic.twitter.com/xfp95HPZqR — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) December 15, 2021

The event is described, “Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson join other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago this year. The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. The highly anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022 on HBO Max.”

Following the culmination of the original films, the Wizarding World series continued with the Fantastic Beasts prequel films, as well as the theatrical experience Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Reports have also emerged that HBO Max is developing a TV series inspired by the franchise, which has yet to be confirmed.

This reunion will surely spark excitement about whether the cast could get together for another story in the series, with director of the original two films Chris Columbus previously detailing he’d be interested in such a reunion.

“I flirted with the idea — not flirted, I think it would be just wonderful to do a version of the stage play, Cursed Child, with the original cast because J.J. Abrams did such a wonderful job on rebooting Star Wars with the original cast, that sense of nostalgia immediately, there’s something very emotional about that,” Columbus confirmed to ComicBook.com. “And those kids, not such kids anymore, are about the right age to play those roles.”

Check out Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts when it premieres on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the new special? Let us know in the comments below!