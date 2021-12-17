Harry Potter Star Addresses Possibility of Post-Reunion Return to the Franchise

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone, the cast of the film reunited for the upcoming HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. While some could understandably see this as the closing of a chapter for the team involved with bringing the story to life, some would surely wonder if this could have ignited interest for the cast in reprising their on-screen roles for a new project, though Rupert Grint recently confirmed that, despite how fulfilling it was to see everyone, he still feels as though these characters’ journeys came to an end at the right time. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts debuts on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. Grint can also be seen in the new season of Servant, which debuts on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.

“It’s not something I go back and think about much. It’s only recently, now that it’s been 20 years since the first movie, those conversations have started,” Grint shared with ComicBook.com while discussing Season 3 of Servant. “It’s great to see everyone again, it’s very nostalgic, these films were a huge part of my life and I’m fond of everyone. But I think it ended at the right time, it was a long time, and it was great fun, and I think … It’s been 10 years since we shot the last one. I have a new perspective, I can appreciate it for what it is, a mad, enormously fun time. As far as another movie, I don’t know. I don’t know, exactly. I love that character, I feel very connected to him, so yeah, I don’t know.”

While Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson might have left the series behind, it has still expanded without them, from the theatrical production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to multiple Fantastic Beasts prequels. Director of the first two Harry Potter films Chris Columbus has also admitted he would potentially be interested in adapting Cursed Child into a film with the original stars reprising their roles.

In Season 3 of Servant, “Three months after we leave the Turner household in Season 2, things appear to be back to normal. Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure — ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return. Be careful what you wish for.”

