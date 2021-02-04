Harry Potter Star Admits He Still Hasn't Seen Most of the Franchise

✖

With it being nearly a decade since the Harry Potter franchise concluded, one might think enough time has passed that star Rupert Grint might go back and revisit the fantasy series, yet he recently confirmed he still hasn't seen any of the films since the early entries. However, since he welcomed his first child last year, he's anticipating that he'll likely have to go back and experience all of them once she's old enough. The actor also admitted that, despite reports emerging earlier this year that a new HBO Max series based on the franchise was in early stages of development, he didn't anticipate a return for the project.

“I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them,” Grint confirmed with Variety. “But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her.”

Back in 2018, Grint had detailed that the later films were still too recent of experiences and he had a harder time taking himself out of the project.

“I think those early ones are OK. More time has passed. I can detach myself a bit more from that kid. I did see Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone not long ago, for the first time since the premiere, and I actually enjoyed looking back,” Grint shared with Radio Times. “But the more recent ones I definitely couldn’t do.”

With the reported HBO Max series only being in the earliest stages of development, no one quite knows what the series could follow, but Grint doubts it would require him to reprise his role of Ron Weasley.

“It’ll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing,” Grint admitted. “I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience. … If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting.”

Given the whimsical nature of the concept and how its popularity only grows with each year, Grint shared back in December that he couldn't rule out a return in some capacity further down the line.

"I don't know. I mean, never say never," Grint confessed to ComicBook.com. "I would never say, 'Absolutely no.' It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."

