Rupert Grint Explains Why He Can’t Watch Past the Third ‘Harry Potter’ Film

It has been over seven years since the final Harry Potter film was released in theaters and the former child stars of the franchise have all gone on to have separate, successful careers in show business.

The latest actor to have a new project in the works is Rupert Grint, best known to Potterheads for playing Ron Weasley from 2001 to 2011. While promoting his new mini-series, The ABC Murders, a crime drama/mystery thriller that also stars John Malkovich (Bird Box, Being John Malkovich), Grint discussed life after Potter with Radio Times.

“I struggle to remember life before it,” Grint explained of the Harry Potter movies. “I think I lost myself a little bit along the way. With the fame, you’re almost being the character even when you’re not in character.”

When asked if he’s able to go back and revisit the movies, Grint explained that he can only handle the earlier films.

“I think those early ones are OK. More time has passed. I can detach myself a bit more from that kid. I did see Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone not long ago, for the first time since the premiere, and I actually enjoyed looking back,” he explained.

However, when it comes to the David Yates-directed films (Order of the Phoenix through Deathly Hallows Part 2), it’s a little too soon for Grint.

“But the more recent ones I definitely couldn’t do,” he added. When it comes to the actor’s personal cut-off, he said he “could probably go up to” Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, which was the third film in the franchise, directed by Alfonso Cuarón (Children of Men, Gravity, Roma).

When asked if he could go back in time and decline playing the iconic character, the actor didn’t provide a definite answer.

“That’s always been in the back of my mind. What would have happened if I hadn’t got that part? I was always into art, I guess I would have gone to university… I’m not sure, but I do think about that a lot.”

While Grint may have mixed feelings about his time in the Wizarding World, we’re grateful for his perfect portrayl of Ronald Bilius Weasley.

The ABC Murders premieres on Amazon Prime in the U.S. on February 1, 2019.