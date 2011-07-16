Ron Weasley Actor Rupert Grint on Returning For Future Harry Potter Movies

✖

In a year where Spider-Man and Batman actors have returned to roles they were never expected to be seen in again, there is one major franchise which some fans hope to see more from which has been dormant since its conclusion (save for prequel movies with a different cast). This franchise is Harry Potter, one of the biggest book series and movie franchises of all time, and it ended in 2011 with a conclusive final film, telling the second part of the adaptation of its final book. If Tobey Maguire can return to play Spider-Man and Michael Keaton can reprise the gig as Batman, than the original cast can one day go back to the Wizarding World if a proper story calls for it, right?

Rupert Grint, the actor who portrayed Ron Weasley in the Potter films, is gearing up for the release of Servant's second season. While we will have more Servant coverage here on ComicBook.com leading up to its January 15 Season 2 premiere, we did want to get Grint's perspective on reprising the Weasley role with the rest of the Potter gang should an opportunity arise.

"I don't know. I mean, never say never," Grint says. "I would never say, 'Absolutely no.' It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see." There is no reason to believe Harry Potter will be telling stories set after the events of Deathly Hallows Part 2 any time soon but, clearly, anything is possible.

For now, Grint is quite focused on being a dad, a new milestone in his life achieved in 2020. Fatherhood has actually added an entirely new dynamic to his acting work, specifically on Servant as the series centers around a couple losing their child. "I think it's, it's probably the worst show to be a part of if you've just become a dad," Grint laughed. "We filmed this season in kind of two halves really, because of the pandemic. I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the, for the second part. So it was, yeah, it's very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way...it was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love..."

