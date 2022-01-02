Harry Potter Star Accidentally Injured Co-Star While Filming

The Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, is now streaming on HBO Max and the special is not only bringing the cast and crew of the beloved franchise back together for a trip down memory lane, but it’s also letting fans in on some behind-the-scenes stories and secrets from the making of the iconic films. One of the stories revealed in the special involves Lucius Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs and Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton. Revealed in the special, Isaacs accidentally injured Felton with Lucius Malfoy’s cane while filming a scene for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The scene in question ended up as one of the film’s deleted scenes and sees Lucius and Draco Malfoy arrive at Borgin & Burkes antique shop where Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) is while Harry hides in a case (in the film, Harry departs the shop alone). The scene sees Lucius discipline Draco for touching things and it turns out that the cane actually hurt Felton in real life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The first scene that I shot was actually cut, it’s on the deleted scenes,” Isaacs said. “Draco touched something, and I used this cane and went, ‘Don’t touch anything, Draco.’ But I didn’t know how sharp the teeth were, they went right into little Tom’s hands. And he looked up at me, and his eyes welled with tears, and I went, ‘Tom, I’m so sorry, I didn’t realize how sharp they were and how heavy it was,’ and he went ‘It’s all right, it’s good for the scene.’”

Felton added, “He’d be this evil father, and when we’d say cut, he’d come and give you a cuddle and say, ‘Oh did I hit you too hard?’ Real Jekyll and Hyde, that one.”

Felton also commented that working with Isaacs wasn’t always enjoyable simply because of how brutal his character was.

“Working with Jason was not always a treat, [he] just immediately turned into the most unfriendly, horrible person I’ve ever met,” Felton said.

“I just remember grabbing him and being as unpleasant as I possibly could and watching his little face constantly seeking my approval,” Isaacs added.

The reunion special is described, “Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson join other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago this year. The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. The highly anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, on HBO Max.”

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is now streaming on HBO Max.