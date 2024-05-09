MonsterVerse Directors Detail Godzilla's Past and Future in New Clip

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire easily became one of the biggest entries in the MonsterVerse on the silver screen. While the latest movie was directed by Adam Wingard, it took a collection of talented individuals to make sure that Legendary Entertainment's universe was a success. Now, as a part of the physical release for the kaiju crossover, Legendary has gathered the directors who helped forge the MonsterVerse to talk about this kaiju-packed world and what the future might hold for the lizard king.

The MonsterVerse began thanks to the 2014 Godzilla movie, giving movie-going audiences a brand new take on the king of the monsters. From here, the universe expanded with the likes of Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, before kaiju fans witnessed Kong and Godzilla exchanging blows in Godzilla Vs. Kong. While the future on the silver screen has yet to be confirmed despite The New Empire's success, Apple TV+ has announced that a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is in the works. On top of this news, the streaming service also shared that they are interested in creating a spin-off series to further explore the MonsterVerse in the future.

MonsterVerse Directors Assemble

The new video released by Fandango At Home gathers together Michael Dougherty, Adam Wingard, Gareth Edwards, and Jordan Vogt-Roberts to talk about the continued success of the MonsterVerse. These directors were responsible for Godzilla: King of The Monsters, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Godzilla 2014, and Kong: Skull Island respectively. Luckily, the directors seem keen on making a comeback as rumors have circulated that Wingard will return to film the third crossover featuring Kong and Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will arrive on digital video-on-demand on May 14th, with the physical release set for June 11th. If you have yet to catch the kaiju crossover, here's how Legendary describes the film, "The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of "Godzilla vs. Kong" with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence -and our own. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond."

Want to learn more about the MonsterVerse? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the king of the monsters.