Harry Potter Star Reveals Which Co-Star Left Them Starstruck

The Harry Potter film franchise was an unprecedented cinematic event, with an epic cast and crew coming together to bring its eight-film saga to life. In addition to its main ensemble of actors, the series brought in a rotating array of major guest stars — and apparently, one key player in the franchise left series star Daniel Radcliffe starstruck. In a recent interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Radcliffe spoke about the experience of working on the franchise, and revealed that the first instance of him getting starstruck as a child was with Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black beginning in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

“Well, now I’m, like, aware of who they are in a much more significant way than I was when I was nine or ten,” Radcliffe explained. “At the time I wasn’t starstruck by any of those people. The first person I remember being starstruck by was Gary Oldman, ’cause that was the age when I was aware of who he was and his work and also getting more serious about acting myself so, yeah, before that when you meet someone as a nine-year-old it’s sort of hard to, like, gain starstruckness of them later on.”

Radcliffe himself has had a unique experience with fans getting "starstruck", especially in the years that have passed since the Potter films came to a conclusion.

“I do have a thing sometimes where I meet kids now and their parents will bring them up to me and they'll be like 'this is Harry Potter' and the kids will be like 'no it's not’,” Radcliffe admitted in 2018.

"It is very strange but also genuinely lovely when somebody comes up and says 'you were a huge part of my childhood’,” Radcliffe continued. "For me, The Simpsons was a massive thing and the idea that I could occupy a similar place in someone else's life is so crazy and wonderful. I always say I'm incredibly lucky to have got famous with Harry Potter because it is a genuinely beloved thing."

"I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously," Radcliffe said in an interview earlier this year. "But yeah, it's like asking, 'How do you feel about your teenage years?' There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling.”

"It's hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole,” he continued. “I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky.”