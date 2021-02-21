Harry Potter Star Admits He's Embarassed By His Own Acting In Series

✖

One Harry Potter star admitted that he’s embarrassed by his own acting in the series. It’s been a while now since Daniel Radcliffe has donned those specs and played The Boy Who Lived. But, anytime he looks back on that era, it makes him cringe a little bit. He talked to Digital Spy about the wildly enduring series and how that performance has aged over time. Surprisingly, the Harry Potter star isn’t at all enamored with the version of himself that led to all that fame. In fact, Radcliffe looks at it like someone would dusting off their high school yearbook. Time just keeps on moving forward, and the actor has to believe that he’s a better worker now than he was when he was in those teenage years. It’s a bit of a conundrum as fans absolutely love his time as Harry, but he will probably never be able to see it as they do.

"I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously," Radcliffe laughed. "But yeah, it's like asking, 'How do you feel about your teenage years?' There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling.”

"It's hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole,” he continued. “I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky.”

It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the Potter star. He talked to BBC Radio 4 last year about how the end of the series brought on some substance abuse problems.

"A lot of drinking that happened towards the end of Potter and for a little bit after it finished, it was panic, a little bit not knowing what to do next – not being comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober," the actor told BBC Radio 4 (via The Independent).

"It is very strange but also genuinely lovely when somebody comes up and says 'you were a huge part of my childhood’,” Radcliffe also admitted. "For me, The Simpsons was a massive thing and the idea that I could occupy a similar place in someone else's life is so crazy and wonderful. I always say I'm incredibly lucky to have got famous with Harry Potter because it is a genuinely beloved thing."

