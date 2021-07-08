Harry Potter Star Confirms There Are Currently "No Plans" for a Reunion Event This Year

✖

Harry Potter fans shouldn’t be expecting a reunion event this year according to one of the stars of the series. Daniel Radcliffe, the Boy Who Lived actor himself, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the prospect of getting the band back together in one room. It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone hit theaters. Right now Radcliffe is promoting his show Miracle Workers, so that’s taking up some time. Being out of the country and no word from Warner Bros. has put the entire thing up in the air. There’s no question that the studio would love to celebrate the anniversary. However, the question of how to do that is a bit more slippery than one would imagine. WB has made no secret of the fact that they have a TV series planned and some other offshoots of the hit book series coming at some point. But, it won’t be this year from the looks of things.

"I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year," Radcliffe said. "So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

In some recent comments, his on-screen nemesis is more than ready for a reunion. Heck, Tom Felton wouldn’t mind reprising the role if they asked him. He talked about the prospect with People Magazine.

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" Felton told the outlet. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted." "I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I'd be slightly possessive, going, 'Hang on,' " Felton explained.

"I was speaking to Rupert [Grint], Daniel and Emma [Watson] separately the other day and [said], 'Twenty years, can you imagine that?' " he continued. "First of all, they all look the bloody same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same. Also, we're all sort of a bit flabbergasted that it's [even] more popular [now]. We're all a bit surprised by that. We're certainly excited, and made to feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first film."

Do you want to see a Harry Potter reunion? Let us know down in the comments!