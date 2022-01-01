Harry Potter Stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton Remember Robbie Coltrane

It was announced yesterday that the beloved Scottish character actor, Robbie Coltrane, had passed away at age 72. Coltrane was featured in an array of projects including Goldeneye, Cracker, Mona Lisa, and Brave, but he was best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. Since the news broke of his passing, many people have shared kind words for the actor, including some of his Harry Potter co-stars. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) released a statement and both Emma Watson (Hermionie Granger) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) took to Instagram to share kind words about Coltrane.

"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," Watson wrote. "His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione." You can view a screenshot of her story below:

(Photo: Instagram)

"One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest," Felton wrote. "I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate – thank you for everything xx" You can view a sweet photo of Coltrane with a young Watson, Felton, and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) below:



Coltrane was nominated for multiple BAFTAs throughout his career, including one for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. In 2019, he reprised the role of Hagrid for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Earlier this year, Coltrane appeared in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. In that special, Coltrane reflected on the power of storytelling and got emotional during his interview, saying, "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children ....So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easily. I'll not be here, sadly -- but Hagrid will, yes."

You can watch Coltrane in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max.