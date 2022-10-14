Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to Late Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane

Sad news broke today when it was revealed that Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish character actor known best for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, had passed away at age 72. There's been an outpour of love from fans of the actor on social media, including kind words from some of his co-stars. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in all eight films, issued a statement today about Coltrane's death.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," Radcliffe shared (via Variety). "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

In addition to appearing in Harry Potter, Coltrane was also known for the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough as well as Cracker, Mona Lisa, Brave, and much more. He was nominated for multiple BAFTAs throughout his career, including one for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. In 2019, he reprised the role of Hagrid for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Earlier this year, Coltrane appeared in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max.

In that special, Coltrane reflected on the power of storytelling and got emotional during his interview, saying, "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children ....So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easily. I'll not be here, sadly -- but Hagrid will, yes."

"I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time," Stephen Fry, a comedian and actor who collaborated with Coltrane several times, tweeted . "Such depth, power and talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups and honking as we made our first TV show, Alfresco. Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed."

Our thoughts are with Robbie Coltrane's friends and family at this difficult time.