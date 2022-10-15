Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Opens Up About Relationship With Co-Star Emma Watson





Harry Potter's Tom Felton opened up about his relationship with Emma Watson in his new memoir. The Washington Post got a copy of the text and he explains that he always had a soft spot for the Hermione Granger actress. However, reality diverges quite a bit from the head cannons of the fans. Felton said, "I've always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear… That isn't to say that there's never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times." Now, that might send some readers running to Archive of Our Own, but others might be sad that the tabloid fling that tons of people suspected was never real. (Real life is often more disappointing than fiction.) However, getting one side of the story will no doubt send fans of a certain age down a nostalgia wormhole. Check out what the Malfoy actor had to say down below.

"Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on," Felton explained. "I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, 'I love her like a sister.' But there was more to it than that."

Felton on Hermione and Draco Shippers

The star talked to Entertainment Tonight about the series and the speculation surrounding his relationship with Watson last year. He's more than aware of all the chatter that used to fly online about the pair. "We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her," Felton explained. "I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment."

He continued, "As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world."

