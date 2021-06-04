Tom Felton Addresses Emma Watson Dating Rumors

✖

Fans of beloved franchises are quick to imagine their favorite characters igniting fictional romances within those worlds, with some of those wishes becoming a reality when real-life figures from popular series have a relationship off-screen, but for Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Emma Watson, it sounds like the pair has quite a connection with one another, though Felton is quick to clarify that their connection is largely based on platonic admiration. The actor also noted that he and Watson aren't the only ones who keep in close contact, as Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint are all as connected now as they were when filming the series.

"We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her," Felton shared with Entertainment Tonight when asked about dating rumors. "I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment."

He continued, "As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world."

While all of the stars of the series have millions of followers on social media platforms (minus Daniel Radcliffe, who doesn't have any accounts), Watson's relationship with Twitter and Instagram have changed over the past year. After taking a lengthy break from both Twitter and Instagram, a number of rumors emerged about what she's been up to, including claims that she retired from acting and had gotten married. She returned to Twitter for the first time since August just weeks ago to remind her fans that she, too, is attempting to maintain her emotional health during a pandemic and that rumors earn more reactions than news, promising to keep her fans updated about what she's really up to.

Felton also noted that the stars of the series aren't the only ones he has a connection with, as getting feedback from fans about their love of the series is still a thrill all these years later.

"It's the fandom, I think, that's kept me there. They've sort of become my family in a weird, twisted way," the actor admitted. "I know I can speak for [the cast] when I say we're all very proud of what we did and we're all very excited about these new ventures."

