Universal Studios Orlando to Start Serving Hot Butterbeer Year-Round

There are few better ways for Universal Studios Orlando guests to beat the heat than by imbibing in a Butterbeer during their visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and while the park had only previously offered guests the hot version of the drink in the colder months, the park has announced that it will start selling hot Butterbeer all year. It's currently unknown, however, if Universal Studios Hollywood will also embrace the warm beverage, but with the California theme park only having recently reopened its doors fin the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it's possible the attraction is still navigating their reopening procedures before making these official changes.

"We're so happy to share the news! Hot Butterbeer is now available year-round!" Universal Studios Orlando shared on Twitter.

We're so happy to share the news! Hot Butterbeer is now available year-round! 😍 pic.twitter.com/EI778ZtART — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 24, 2021

This means that guests can now purchase Butterbeer in the hot, cold, and frozen varieties all year long.

For those who might not be able to make it to Orlando anytime soon, there was good news revealed earlier this year when the Harry Potter New York store announced that its opening next month will coincide with the launch of an official Butterbeer bar.

The store announced, "Appearing throughout the stories and loved by Hogwarts students and teachers alike, Butterbeer is a much-requested fan-favorite soft drink. From June 3rd, fans visiting Harry Potter New York can choose from draft Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream, and bottled Butterbeer to enjoy in New York’s only Butterbeer Bar.

"Once inside the Butterbeer Bar, fans will be greeted by a giant cascade of glowing Butterbeer bottles, each completed with a collectible MinaLima label. Nearly 1,000 bottles will rise from the floor and ‘float’ over the bar as Butterbeer moves magically across the ceiling through copper pipes. Witches, wizards, Muggles, and No-maj’s alike are invited to enjoy a frothy cup of Butterbeer served in a souvenir tankard, a refreshing Butterbeer ice cream, or freshly poured bottled Butterbeer as well as a range of Wizarding World-inspired treats."

Universal Studios Orlando is now open while Harry Potter New York will open its doors on June 3rd.

