Universal Studios’ New ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Reveals Creature Never Seen Before in the Films

All these years later, the Harry Potter franchise is continuing to evolve and grow in some interesting ways. For those who are lucky enough to attend The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s latest attraction, that will involve the first live-action look at one of the franchise’s beasts.

Universal Orlando recently revealed new photos from Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, an upcoming ride that will head to The Wizarding World’s Orlando location. The photos highlight just a few of the creatures that fans can expect in the park — including the Blast-Ended Skrewt.

As fans of the franchise will remember, the Blast-Ended Skrewts factored heavily into Harry’s fourth and fifth year at Hogwarts in the books, but did not actually make an appearance in the films. While quite a few artist renderings have popped up over the years, this shows the best look yet at what the creatures would have actually looked like.

“For the first time ever, you’ll be able to come face-to-face (or face-to-rear) with a Blast-Ended Skrewt on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.” Universal writes on its website. “Described as a cross between scorpions and elongated crabs, Skrewts aren’t afraid to attack other Skrewts they encounter and have incredibly strong armor that can’t be penetrated by spells – proving to be a challenge for Hagrid since they hatched.”

“On your journey through the Forbidden Forest during Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, you’ll encounter Blast-Ended Skrewts up to 8 feet long with tails up to ten-feet high and topped with a massive stinger.” the post continues. “The Blast-Ended Skrewt is the main lesson for the day but, as with all adventures with Hagrid, things don’t always go to plan…”

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will also include appearances from centaurs, Cornish pixies, and Fluffy the three-headed dog. Even the Devil’s Snare will factor into the ride.

The ride will be located at the Hogsmeade section in the Islands of Adventure theme park, which also features Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, a motion-based dark ride through Hogwarts that’s also located in the Universal parks in Hollywood and Japan.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open on June 13th at Universal’s Island of Adventure.