Avengers: Endgame Star Jeremy Renner Reveals Insane Hawkeye Pumpkin Carving

✖

Like much of the internet on Saturday, Jeremy Renner is celebrating Halloween on social media this weekend. Though the Avengers superstar has yet to unveil his full costume for the holiday, he did share a picture of a fan-made pumpkin carving, and it might be the best piece of Hawkeye fan art you see today. Using the promotional still from Avengers: Endgame, Instagram user @thepumpkingeek etched the perfect pumpkin — and some of you have the gall to say Hawkeye isn't the most important Avenger.

"Happy Halloween, everyone!" Renner shared on his Instagram page. "Stay safe out there!" It should be noted that while his full costume has yet to be revealed, Renner teased it in his Instagram Story, showing himself being hoisted up by a plush sloth.

After Renner celebrates Halloween, he'll only have to wait a few weeks before beginning work on Disney+'s Hawkeye series. According to recent reports, the Renner-starring series is expected to film at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta after Thanksgiving.

"Well, they're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" Marvel Studios producer Trinh Tran told us last year. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

The producer then reminded us the shows on Disney+ are getting the same treatment as Marvel Studios films.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tran added. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date with Disney+.

What MCU characters do you hope to see pop up in the Hawkeye show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!