HBO Max Adds one of 2025’s Most Overlooked Comedies (& It’s an Instant Hit)

A thoroughly underrated comedy is finally getting the recognition it deserves as it climbs the chart on HBO Max, reaching the #8 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list. Both hilarious and irreverent, this film, which is based on a stranger-than-fiction true story, features a wickedly talented cast that brings the wild story to life, and critics and audiences alike are more than impressed.

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Based on a true story you have to see to believe, Roofman tells the story of Army veteran and father Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), who, after leaving the military, turns to robbing McDonald’s. And how does he do this? By cutting holes in their roofs to sneak in without anyone knowing. This wild move earns him the nickname “Roofman.” After escaping prison, Jeffrey secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), his double life begins to fall apart, starting a game of cat and mouse as his past closes in on him.

Roofman is An Out-of-Left-Field-Win

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It’s wacky, it’s weird, and it’s totally captivating. Roofman earned impressive scores with both audiences and critics, 85% and 87%, respectively. It’s hilarious, jarring, and surprisingly tender. Channing Tatum proves himself a chameleon when it comes to the roles he can embody, and Kristen Dunst’s performance is nothing short of shining. Critic John Stark says, “At a time when Americans are struggling, Roofman feels like the most perfectly timed release of the year. A winning performance from the effortlessly charming Channing Tatum promises to charm you even more.” The best moments of the film are the quieter ones between the chaos, allowing Dunst and Tatum to really bring the story to life.

While some casual viewers couldn’t get on board with Roofman‘s slower pace, most found it compelling and enjoyable. One viewer says, “Bundles up a bunch of ’90s/2000s nostalgia into a captivating true story adaptation that is able to pull off comedy, suspense, and emotional tonal shifts flawlessly.” Another rates the film 4 out of 5 stars, adding, “Roofman is both serious and humorous, absurd yet deeply moving, delivering an emotional roller coaster ride. Channing Tatum delivers one of the finest performances of his career in this film.”

Overall, it seems that Roofman is one of those movies that ends up being surprisingly heartfelt, drawing the audience in with a comedy premise before smacking them with moments of genuine emotion, easily blending genres to create a quietly poignant film about human connection.

Do you have a favorite moment from Roofman? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.