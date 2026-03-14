New HBO Comedy Series Breaks an 11-Year Record to Become an Instant Hit

There’s a new comedy series taking HBO Max by storm, easily smashing a decade-long record to become the platform’s most-watched comedy debut, with an impressive premiere of 2.4 million views. Where is all the success coming from? Likely the fact that the show is propelled by an all-star cast and a wildly witty script from the minds behind Scrubs, Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses. And those viewership numbers have only grown since March 8th, when the series premiered.

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The series is called Rooster, and it stars Steve Carell, Charly Clive, and Phil Dunster. It centers on author Greg Russo (Carell) as he heads to Ludlow College to give a talk to English students. The real reason for his visit, however, is to check in on his daughter, who is in the midst of a messy separation after her husband left her for a grad student who is now pregnant. Chaos obviously ensues, leading to both arson and alleged assault. Critics and audiences are divided in their opinions of the series, with critics giving it an impressive 88% rating and casual viewers only 65%.

What Has Critics and Audiences Divided Over Rooster?

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At this early stage, it seems to be the tone and pacing of the series. While critics find it engaging and quippy, both easily digestible and nuanced, casual viewers find Rooster lacking, claiming that it’s corny and moves at breakneck speed to appeal to those with poor attention spans. “It’s low stakes, soft-edged, humane, basically gentle, a little fantastic, a little farcical, well cast and well played in every instance—qualities I happen to like, and maybe you do, too,” says Robert Lloyd of the Los Angeles Times, drawing attention to the lower, more real-life stakes of the show. And with that relatability, Carell is also stepping into a role that allows him to shine in a way that has nothing to do with the slapstick humor of his filmography past. Greg Russo is just like anyone else, and there’s something special about that.

But that isn’t to say the casual viewers have it wrong. One viewer said, “I truly was shocked at how forced the one-liners feel. Lines aren’t funny when they aren’t realistic in real life. I know it’s classic Carrel, but let the lines breathe, for God’s sake!” As with most pilot episodes of new series, the pacing of both the story and the lines leaves something to be desired. But it seems that Rooster is here to stay—and for good reason; the rest of the season seems incredibly promising, with better performances and storylines to come.

Did you enjoy the first episode of Rooster? Let us know your favorite moment from the first episode in the comments. And don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.