7 Great HBO Max Shows To Binge This Weekend

Since it debuted, HBO Max has grown into one of the most successful streaming services. A premium streaming service that boasts a rich library of prestige entertainment, it combines HBO’s acclaimed original programming with a wide selection of movies, TV series, documentaries, and its own exclusives, which are dubbed Max Originals. The streaming platform offers content from various Warner Bros. brands, which include DC, Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli, and Turner Classic Movies. Amongst the many hidden gem movies on HBO Max, there are countless TV shows that either deserve more attention or are already legendary in their own right, and they are all well worth watching.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The holiday season is the perfect time to sit and soak in some high-quality TV. Even ahead of HBO Max’s December arrivals, there are many exceptional shows already on the streaming service. This coming weekend seems a perfect opportunity to settle in, open HBO Max, and binge an excellent TV show.

7) Succession (HBO, 2018-2023)

One of the most consistently popular series in recent history, Succession is one of the best shows currently on HBO Max. Jumping into the story of the Roy family is at once gripping and deeply entertaining, making it perfect for binge-watching this coming weekend. It’s worth noting that, while Succession is great throughout its run, it’s a show that got better after season 2, hitting its narrative stride the longer it went on. With all four seasons available to watch on HBO Max, it’s prime viewing for those looking to sink their teeth into some high-quality TV.

6) Hacks (HBO Max, 2021-Present)

One of the funniest shows currently on TV, Hacks stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder as a legendary comedian and her writer, respectively. The Emmy-winning comedy has been renewed for its fifth and final season, and its first four seasons are currently available to stream on HBO Max. The 37 episodes currently available make for perfect binge-watch fare over the coming weekend.

5) Six Feet Under (HBO, 2001-2005)

Six Feet Under is known for being a rare TV show with a perfect ending, but also boasts a reputation as one of the greatest shows of all time. The HBO series, which aired between 2001 and 2005, offers a heartfelt insight into the Fisher family and the funeral home they run. An occasionally macabre and often emotional series, those looking for something with substance to delve into over this weekend need look no further than Six Feet Under.

4) The Sopranos (HBO, 1999-2007)

The Sopranos is a TV show that has become completely legendary and has left a lasting legacy on modern television. The crime-centric HBO series follows the titular family and is by far one of the most bingeable shows on HBO Max. All six seasons are available to stream on the platform, and while a single weekend may not be long enough to watch the show in its entirety, it’s enough to get so invested that the binge will likely continue over the weeks that follow.

3) Barry (HBO, 2018-2023)

Barry is a dark crime comedy that stands out as one of the most unique shows of recent years. It follows the titular hitman as he heads to Los Angeles to take out a target, only to join an acting class and undergo something of a professional crisis. All 32 episodes of the four-season show are available on HBO Max, meaning that Barry can essentially be binged in full over the course of the coming weekend.

2) The Last of Us (HBO, 2023-Present)

There are many shows like The Last of Us, but very few that can deliver the exact same blend of action, drama, and horror. The HBO adaptation of the acclaimed Naughty Dog video game debuted to much fanfare, with its second season proving equally popular. Both current seasons of The Last of Us are available on HBO Max and can be watched this weekend in preparation for the announced third season of the show.

1) The White Lotus (HBO, 2021-Present)

The White Lotus is one of 2025’s best TV shows, with its third season only adding to its already considerable success. Each season of the show features a different ensemble cast, with each story centred on a different hotel in the titular luxury chain. All three seasons are available on HBO Max, making this weekend the perfect opportunity to delve into one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!