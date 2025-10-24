HBO Max Finally Adds One Of The Best Movies of 2025

One of the best movies of 2025 just started streaming on HBO Max, joining an existing library of this year’s releases that already includes hits like Companion and A Minecraft Movie. The streamer is constantly updating its library with fresh additions, giving subscribers an endless roster of great movies and TV shows to watch. HBO Max subscribers looking for a new movie to watch absolutely need to press play on this year’s biggest hit.

Zach Cregger’s latest horror film, Weapons, started streaming on HBO Max on October 24th, bringing one of 2025’s most talked-about releases to a major streaming platform for the first time. The film hit theaters back in August and centers around a mysterious case of seventeen children from the same classroom who mysteriously vanish on the same night at 2:17 a.m. Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan star in the film, which is scheduled to make its linear premiere on the HBO network on October 25th.

Weapons Cements Zach Cregger as a Modern Master of Horror

Cregger had a successful debut in the horror genre with Barbarian, a twisted and original tale that established him as a promising filmmaker in the genre, and Weapons cemented that status. The film borrows many of the best elements of its predecessor, including a nonlinear narrative told from multiple perspectives and a claustrophobic and tense atmosphere, to craft a film that constantly subverts expectations and leaves viewers trying to piece together the puzzle up until the very end. What resulted was a movie that is not just a great horror movie but also one of the best big screen releases of 2025.

Weapons, which grossed $267 million against a $38 million budget, received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike and currently holds “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” distinctions on Rotten Tomatoes with 93% critic and 85% audience ratings. The film is recognized for its original and genre-blending plot that combines mystery, horror, and dark comedy, slow-burn suspense, and strong performances, particularly from Madigan’s brilliant and over-the-top portrayal of Aunt Gladys.

Other Horror Movies Now on HBO Max

HBO Max is one of the best streaming services for horror, with a content library that includes a mix of classics and more modern releases. Subscribers browsing the streaming library this October were treated to a few more arrivals just in time for Halloween. Movies like Beetlejuice, Hereditary, Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story, The Exorcist (1973), The Shining, and The Sixth Sense are all now streaming on the platform. The streamer also added titles from the A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and Halloween franchises.

