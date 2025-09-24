Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2025

HBO Max is getting the ball rolling on the month ahead, informing all current and potential subscribers about the enormous wave of movies and TV shows set to join the service in October. On Wednesday, HBO Max unveiled its October 2025 newsletter, revealing the complete list of titles making their way to the streamer’s roster. From start to finish, October is going to be a packed month for HBO Max, highlighted by two highly anticipated HBO Originals.

October 12th will mark the premiere of The Chair Company, a conspiracy dramedy from Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the creators of Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. A couple weeks later, on October 26th, HBO and HBO Max will debut the Stephen King spinoff series IT: Welcome to Derry.

You can check out the full list of HBO Max’s October arrivals below!

October 1st

2 Days in New York

50 First Dates

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Alan Partridge

All Eyez on Me

Beetlejuice

Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)

Broken English

Bronson

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Christine

Confidence

Crime in the Streets

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

Drag me to Hell

Edward Scissorhands

Enemy

Fay Grim

Firestarter

Freaks

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

From Hell It Came

Gone Girl

Gremlins (1984)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween: Resurrection

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Hereditary

Highway 301

House of Wax (1953)

House on Haunted Hill (1958)

I Died a Thousand Times

I Give it a Year

Indestructible Man

Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Interview with the Vampire

Intruder in the Dust

Isle of the Dead

It’s Complicated

Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc

Lady in the Lake

Los Cronocrimenes

Macabre

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Mirror Mirror

National Velvet

Nora Prentiss

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words

Page One

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

Phenix City Story

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic

Pride

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shame

Talk to Me (2023)

Tension

The Black Scorpion

The Brothers McMullen

The Cyclops

The Disembodied

The Exorcist (1973)

The First Monday in May

The Gangster

The Harvey Girls

The Lobster

The Monster

The Mummy (1959)

The Mummy (2017)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Return of Doctor X

The Shining

The Sixth Sense

The Steel Jungle

The Switch

The Tattooed Stranger

The Unfaithful

The Walking Dead (1936)

The Watch

The Witch

Tickled

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Trick ‘r Treat

Uncut Gems

War for the Planet of the Apes

X

You Can’t Get Away with Murder

Zombies on Broadway

October 2nd

Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)

E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, Season 1

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season12 (Discovery)

The Friday the 13th Murders, Season 1 (ID)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2 (ID)

October 3rd

Bring Her Back (A24)

A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

Where We Call Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

October 6th

SMILING FRIENDS, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

October 7th

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)

One Day in October, Season 1

October 8th

Alex vs America, Season 5 (FOOD Network)

Baylen Out Loud, Season 2 (TLC)

October 9th

Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)

October 10th

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)

Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

The Substance (MUBI)

Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey.

The Alabama Solution (HBO Original)

In 2019, filmmakers visit an Alabama prison to film a revival meeting. Off camera, incarcerated men whisper a message: terrible things are going on here and being kept secret. This sparks an immersive six-year investigation to discover the reality behind the walls of one of the nation’s deadliest prison systems. Through unprecedented direct access and video shot on contraband cell phones, the filmmakers learn from the men inside about a suspicious and violent death. The story unfolds in real time, revealing it isn’t an isolated incident and that the official version appears far from the truth. What follows is a shocking story of brutality, corruption, and a system in collapse. As the men fight for their own survival, they embark on a campaign of resistance, against all odds.

October 11th

Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)

Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)

October 12th

The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original)

After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.

The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

October 15th

7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)

Graveyard Carz, Season 20

Mother May I Murder?, Season 2 (ID)

Pan

October 17th

An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original)

Equal parts stand-up, documentary, and rock concert, Adam Pally plays with the truth – and his guitar – in a one-time-only performance.

Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Ignite, Season 1

La Grande Maison Tokyo Special

La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1

Light of My Lion, Season 1

Love is for the Dogs, Season 1

Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, Season 1

Please Die My Beloved, Season 1

The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)

True Beauty, Season 1

Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, Season 1

Vivant, Season 1

Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1

October 19th

Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

October 20th

Haha, You Clowns, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

October 21st

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original)

On March 13, 2022, filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed by Russian soldiers – the first American journalist to die while reporting on the war in Ukraine. His younger brother and collaborator, Craig Renaud, recovered Brent’s body and his final recordings from Ukraine and brought them back to their childhood home in Arkansas. As Brent’s journey to his final resting place unfolds, the film chronicles the years he and his brother spent covering some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts. Unflinching in its depiction of death, loss, and the toll of war, the film is Brent’s ultimate testament to the critical value of wartime reporting and a tribute to journalists providing on-the-ground, life-threatening coverage of world events. As journalism becomes one of the most dangerous professions in the world, ARMED ONLY WITH A CAMERA: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF BRENT RENAUD is dedicated to Brent and all the devoted journalists who use their cameras to work for truth and understanding.

The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 22nd

Holmes Family Rescue, Season 3 (HGTV)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

October 23rd

Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)

Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)

October 24th

Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)

October 26th

IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.

October 27th

Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, Season 1 (discovery+)

October 28th

Country Doctor (HBO Original)

Since 2010, over 140 hospitals in rural America have closed, leaving just one doctor for every 2,500 people. COUNTRY DOCTOR follows Dr. James Graham in Fairfax, Oklahoma (population 1,263) as he fights to provide adequate healthcare for his community amid staff shortages and uncertainty for the future.

The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 29th

American Monster, Season 13 (ID)

Survival of the Beast, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

October 30th

Fatal Engineering, Season 1 (Science)

Sorry, Baby (A24)

Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least. When a beloved friend visits on the brink of a major milestone, Agnes starts to realize just how stuck she’s been, and begins to work through how to move forward.

October 31st

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)

Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)

Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)