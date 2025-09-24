Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2025

HBO Max is getting the ball rolling on the month ahead, informing all current and potential subscribers about the enormous wave of movies and TV shows set to join the service in October. On Wednesday, HBO Max unveiled its October 2025 newsletter, revealing the complete list of titles making their way to the streamer’s roster. From start to finish, October is going to be a packed month for HBO Max, highlighted by two highly anticipated HBO Originals.
October 12th will mark the premiere of The Chair Company, a conspiracy dramedy from Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the creators of Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. A couple weeks later, on October 26th, HBO and HBO Max will debut the Stephen King spinoff series IT: Welcome to Derry.
You can check out the full list of HBO Max’s October arrivals below!
October 1st
2 Days in New York
50 First Dates
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
Alan Partridge
All Eyez on Me
Beetlejuice
Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)
Broken English
Bronson
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
Christine
Confidence
Crime in the Streets
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
Drag me to Hell
Edward Scissorhands
Enemy
Fay Grim
Firestarter
Freaks
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
From Hell It Came
Gone Girl
Gremlins (1984)
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween: Resurrection
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
Hereditary
Highway 301
House of Wax (1953)
House on Haunted Hill (1958)
I Died a Thousand Times
I Give it a Year
Indestructible Man
Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Interview with the Vampire
Intruder in the Dust
Isle of the Dead
It’s Complicated
Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc
Lady in the Lake
Los Cronocrimenes
Macabre
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Mirror Mirror
National Velvet
Nora Prentiss
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Page One
Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
Phenix City Story
Poltergeist (1982)
Practical Magic
Pride
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shame
Talk to Me (2023)
Tension
The Black Scorpion
The Brothers McMullen
The Cyclops
The Disembodied
The Exorcist (1973)
The First Monday in May
The Gangster
The Harvey Girls
The Lobster
The Monster
The Mummy (1959)
The Mummy (2017)
The Mystery of the Wax Museum
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Return of Doctor X
The Shining
The Sixth Sense
The Steel Jungle
The Switch
The Tattooed Stranger
The Unfaithful
The Walking Dead (1936)
The Watch
The Witch
Tickled
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Trick ‘r Treat
Uncut Gems
War for the Planet of the Apes
X
You Can’t Get Away with Murder
Zombies on Broadway
October 2nd
Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)
E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, Season 1
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season12 (Discovery)
The Friday the 13th Murders, Season 1 (ID)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2 (ID)
October 3rd
Bring Her Back (A24)
A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.
Where We Call Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
October 6th
SMILING FRIENDS, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
October 7th
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)
One Day in October, Season 1
October 8th
Alex vs America, Season 5 (FOOD Network)
Baylen Out Loud, Season 2 (TLC)
October 9th
Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)
October 10th
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)
Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
The Substance (MUBI)
Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey.
The Alabama Solution (HBO Original)
In 2019, filmmakers visit an Alabama prison to film a revival meeting. Off camera, incarcerated men whisper a message: terrible things are going on here and being kept secret. This sparks an immersive six-year investigation to discover the reality behind the walls of one of the nation’s deadliest prison systems. Through unprecedented direct access and video shot on contraband cell phones, the filmmakers learn from the men inside about a suspicious and violent death. The story unfolds in real time, revealing it isn’t an isolated incident and that the official version appears far from the truth. What follows is a shocking story of brutality, corruption, and a system in collapse. As the men fight for their own survival, they embark on a campaign of resistance, against all odds.
October 11th
Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)
Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)
October 12th
The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original)
After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.
The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
October 15th
7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)
Graveyard Carz, Season 20
Mother May I Murder?, Season 2 (ID)
Pan
October 17th
An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original)
Equal parts stand-up, documentary, and rock concert, Adam Pally plays with the truth – and his guitar – in a one-time-only performance.
Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Ignite, Season 1
La Grande Maison Tokyo Special
La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1
Light of My Lion, Season 1
Love is for the Dogs, Season 1
Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, Season 1
Please Die My Beloved, Season 1
The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)
True Beauty, Season 1
Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, Season 1
Vivant, Season 1
Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1
October 19th
Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
October 20th
Haha, You Clowns, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
October 21st
Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original)
On March 13, 2022, filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed by Russian soldiers – the first American journalist to die while reporting on the war in Ukraine. His younger brother and collaborator, Craig Renaud, recovered Brent’s body and his final recordings from Ukraine and brought them back to their childhood home in Arkansas. As Brent’s journey to his final resting place unfolds, the film chronicles the years he and his brother spent covering some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts. Unflinching in its depiction of death, loss, and the toll of war, the film is Brent’s ultimate testament to the critical value of wartime reporting and a tribute to journalists providing on-the-ground, life-threatening coverage of world events. As journalism becomes one of the most dangerous professions in the world, ARMED ONLY WITH A CAMERA: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF BRENT RENAUD is dedicated to Brent and all the devoted journalists who use their cameras to work for truth and understanding.
The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
October 22nd
Holmes Family Rescue, Season 3 (HGTV)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
October 23rd
Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)
Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)
October 24th
Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)
October 26th
IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.
October 27th
Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, Season 1 (discovery+)
October 28th
Country Doctor (HBO Original)
Since 2010, over 140 hospitals in rural America have closed, leaving just one doctor for every 2,500 people. COUNTRY DOCTOR follows Dr. James Graham in Fairfax, Oklahoma (population 1,263) as he fights to provide adequate healthcare for his community amid staff shortages and uncertainty for the future.
The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
October 29th
American Monster, Season 13 (ID)
Survival of the Beast, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
October 30th
Fatal Engineering, Season 1 (Science)
Sorry, Baby (A24)
Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least. When a beloved friend visits on the brink of a major milestone, Agnes starts to realize just how stuck she’s been, and begins to work through how to move forward.
October 31st
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)
Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)
Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)