HBO Max Just Added a Ton of James Bond Movies

Over the years, many actors have taken on the iconic role of James Bond ranging from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, who appeared in his final movie of the franchise in 2021. As fans eagerly await casting news, there are plenty of Bond movies to watch and rewatch online. In fact, HBO Max just added a bunch of films starting with the very first Bond movie, Dr. No.

In addition to Dr. No, HBO Max is now streaming Connery's Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, and Diamonds Are Forever as well as Roger Moore's The Man with the Golden Gun and Octopussy, Timothy Dalton's The Living Daylights, Pierce Broson's Goldeneye and Tomorrow Never Dies, and Craig's Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

Who Will Be the Next Bond?

Currently, there are many names being tossed around as the next Bond, including Marvel star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Some actors have explained why they aren't right for the role while others have detailed some bad auditions, and some are even throwing their hats in the ring. During an episode of Lorraine (via IGN) last year, Ross King explained that they were searching for a younger Bond.

"The latest rumour – and in some ways part of this is very much true – which is, basically, the Bond producers are looking for a younger Bond," King explained. "Someone probably in their 30s." He added, "At the end of the day they want someone who will be Bond for the next three movies ... For the franchise, they want someone who will carry it through the same way Daniel Craig did it." He continued, "The other thing they're saying is they have to be taller than 5'10."

Nobody's in the running," producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline last year. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Broccoli previously said in another interview. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

