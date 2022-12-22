James Bond: Daniel Craig Addresses Aaron Taylor-Johnson Casting Rumors

Last year saw the release of No Time to Die, the fifth and final James Bond movie to star Daniel Craig. Ever since the actor's last outing, fans have been wondering who would take over the iconic role. Craig held the 007 mantle for 16 years, and there have been rumors that the next Bond will be played by a younger actor. One name that has been tossed around is Aaron Taylor-Johnson who is best known for starring in Kick-Ass, Godzilla (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bullet Train, and more. He'll also soon be playing the titular character in Sony's Kraven the Hunter. Recently, Craig was interviewed by Josh Horowitz and was asked about Taylor-Johnson potentially being his Bond successor.

"I don't really pay it any attention," Craig admitted when asked if he's heard about the Taylor-Johnson rumors. "I just, it's a lot of noise. I don't really go on the Internet, I don't have a social media account or whatever it's called ... it is what it is." When asked if it'll be fun to watch the next Bond, Craig replied, "Yeah, of course. I'll be front and center."

When No Time to Die was released, Craig made it clear that he was not interested in making any suggestions for the next Bond. At the premiere, Craig was asked (via Independent) if he was sad to be walking his last Bond red carpet. "Sure, yeah," Craig replied before giving the red carpet a once over and adding, "I don't know how much I'll miss this. Maybe. We'll see. I'll think about it tomorrow." Craig was then asked if he'd follow in Sean Connery's footsteps and return to the role of Bond down the line. "Nope, definitely not," he replied. When asked if he had "any preference" about the next Bond actor, Craig bluntly replied, "Not my problem."

When Will the New Bond Be Announced?

During an episode of Lorraine (via IGN) in August, Ross King explained that they were searching for a younger Bond.

"The latest rumour – and in some ways part of this is very much true – which is, basically, the Bond producers are looking for a younger Bond," King explained. "Someone probably in their 30s." He added, "At the end of the day they want someone who will be Bond for the next three movies ... For the franchise, they want someone who will carry it through the same way Daniel Craig did it." He continued, "The other thing they're saying is they have to be taller than 5'10."

Nobody's in the running," producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline earlier this year. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Broccoli previously said in another interview. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

Would you like to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson play Bond? Tell us in the comments!