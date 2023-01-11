Henry Golding Reveals What He'd Bring to James Bond Role

Daniel Craig exited his James Bond role after his final film No Time To Die, and all eyes are on who will replace him as 007. There has been a long list of names on the list to become the next James Bond that includes Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Henry Golding and most recently Aaron Taylor Johnson. Johnson is rumored to be at the top of the list to play the super spy, but nothing has been set in stone, so that leaves hope for the rest of the list. Golding attended tonight's Golden Globe Awards, where he was asked if he'd had any talks with Barbara Broccoli about playing James Bond. While chatting with Variety on the awards show's red carpet, the actor talked all things Bond and even revealed what he would bring to the role.

"No. I think theres been a few guys that have. Sadly, I'm not one of them, but I do know for a fact that the cogs are in motion for Barbara [Broccoli] so I just wish them the best. I think they're going to choose the most appropriate Bond," Golding told the trade. "I'd love to be in the Bond universe, not specifically Bond, but let's play in that sandpit. I'll play OddJob, it doesn't matter."

"What would I bring? Oh gosh. I'd bring… I'd bring a sense of mystery, a sense of charm and good looks." Golding jokingly added.

Elba previously appeared on Jemele Hill's Is Unbothered, where he revealed that he doesn't know anything about the James Bond role.

"I have no more answers for it. I just tell people 'aw, don't ask me that.' Because a lot of times it's really lazy journalism," Elba explained. "And people try to use it as clickbait like 'what's he gonna say this time?' I try to say the same things. Every now and then I just tease them, but every now and then I'll give them some philosophy on why I don't want to do it or why it's a rumor. But most times now I tend not to talk about it."

Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli previously told Deadline that there's no front runner yet, because no one is in the running. They're still very early in scripting out the next 007 iteration. Besides the fact that they only want men playing the character, there are a ton of avenues for the team to explore.

"Nobody's in the running," Broccoli recently said about the next Bond star. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

What do you think about Henry Golding as James Bond? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!