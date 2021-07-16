HBO Max Loses Two Major Movies Today
That's ballgame for Space Jam 2: hit movie A New Legacy leaves HBO Max on August 15. The 25-years-later sequel, starring LeBron James and a tune squad of CG-animated Looney Tunes, will be removed from HBO Max after streaming for 31 days as part of Warners' year-long Same Day Premieres strategy. The live-action and animated event movie has been available to stream since July 16, the same day Space Jam: A New Legacy opened in theaters and tipped off for a $31 million opening weekend at the box office. It leaves alongside R-rated Batman villain origin story Joker (2019), among the most-streamed titles on HBO Max.
The Space Jam sequel "pumps up the jam for a new generation," reads an excerpt from Aaron Perine's spoiler-free review for ComicBook, which praises the "spectacular" visual effects and cameo-crammed basketball action that the whole family can enjoy.
Like previous same-day premieres Judas and the Black Messiah and Tom & Jerry, which streamed for 31 days before leaving HBO Max, Space Jam: A New Legacy will return to the service as a library title after 139 days (on January 1, 2022). A full list of titles leaving HBO Max in August 2021 is below:
August 15:
Joker, 2019 (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
August 31:
54: The Director’s Cut, 1998 (HBO)
40 Days and 40 Nights, 2002, (HBO)
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, 2016
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, 2011
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)
August Rush, 2007
Babe, 1995 (HBO)
Babe: Pig in the City, 1998 (HBO)
The Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Battle for Terra, 2009 (HBO)
The Bay, 2012 (HBO)
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Beyond the Sea, 2004 (HBO)
Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001
Blade, 1998
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blow, 2001
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Cannery Row, 1982
Capricorn One, 1978 (HBO)
Carefree, 1938
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
City of God, 2003 (HBO)
City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994
Clifford, 1994 (HBO)
Closer, 2004
Code 46, 2004 (HBO)
Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
Cold Mountain, 2003
Countdown, 1968
The Crow, 1994 (HBO)
The Crow: City of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2006 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Dave, 1993
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
El Chata (aka The Sparring Partner), 2019 (HBO)
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Free Willy, 1993
Free Willy: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
Free Willy 3: The Great Rescue, 1997
Frequency, 2000
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
The Hard Way, 1991 (HBO)
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
Heidi, 2005
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO)
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO)
Hudson Hawk, 1991
The Hundred-Foot Journey, 2014 (HBO)
Innerspace, 1987
Inside Moves, 1980 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013
Jackie Brown, 1997
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay the Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Let's Go to Prison, 2006 (HBO)
Life is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
Live by Night, 2016 (HBO)
Logan's Run, 1976
Lolita, 1962
Look Who's Talking, 1989
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man on a Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Menace II Society, 1993
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Monkey Trouble, 1994
Mr. Nanny, 1993
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
Ocean's 11, 1960
The Omega Man, 1971
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
Osmosis Jones, 2001
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The People vs. Larry Flynt, 1996
Pinocchio, 2012
Point Blank, 1967
Popstar, 2005
Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
Running on Empty, 1988
Ruta Viva, 2018 (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Shall We Dance, 1937
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Sinbad: Beyond the Veils of Mist, 2000 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Some Came Running, 1958
South Central, 1992
Spies Like Us, 1985
Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)
Steel, 1997
Still of the Night, 1982 (HBO)
Striptease, 1996
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
The Stunt Man, 1979 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Sweet November, 2001
Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
Twister, 1996
Un 4to de Josue, 2018 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
Unlocking the Cage, 2017 (HBO)
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves at the Door, 2017 (HBO)
The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983