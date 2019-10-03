Everything Leaving HBO Max in August 2021

✖

HBO Max recently announced the full list of movies and shows being added to its lineup in the month of August, and that list was unfortunately accompanied by a roster of titles that are also set to leave the service over the course of the next month. Throughout August, a ton of fan-favorite movies will be exiting HBO Max.

There are a couple of franchises with multiple films leaving the service at the same time, which is never fun for subscribers in the middle of a binge. Three Beverly Hills Cop movies are leaving at the end of August, along with the first two Bill and Ted films, three Crow movies, and seven installments in the Saw franchise.

On August 15th, Space Jam: A New Legacy will be leaving, along with 2019's Joker, a controversial but award-winning adaptation of the famed DC Comics villain.

You can check out the full list of next month's HBO Max exits below.

August 5:

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019

August 11:

A Mermaid's Tale, 2017

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016

Against The Wild, 2014

Alpha & Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015

Alpha & Omega: Dino Digs, 2016

Blue Valentine, 2010

Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989

The Escape Artist, 1982

Hecho En Mexico, 2012

Jennifer Lopez Dance Again, 2016

La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014

Love and Sex, 2000

Mistress, 1992

Mother's Day, 2012

Tender Mercies, 1983

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009

Turtle Tale, 2018

August 14:

Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

August 15:

Joker, 2019 (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

August 27:

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

August 29:

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

August 30:

Serendipity, 2001

August 31:

54: The Director’s Cut, 1998 (HBO)

40 Days and 40 Nights, 2002, (HBO)

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, 2016

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, 2011

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)

August Rush, 2007

Babe, 1995 (HBO)

Babe: Pig in the City, 1998 (HBO)

The Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Battle for Terra, 2009 (HBO)

The Bay, 2012 (HBO)

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Beyond the Sea, 2004 (HBO)

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001

Blade, 1998

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blow, 2001

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Cannery Row, 1982

Capricorn One, 1978 (HBO)

Carefree, 1938

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

City of God, 2003 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994

Clifford, 1994 (HBO)

Closer, 2004

Code 46, 2004 (HBO)

Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)

Cold Mountain, 2003

Countdown, 1968

The Crow, 1994 (HBO)

The Crow: City of Angels, 1996 (HBO)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2006 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Dave, 1993

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Eight Legged Freaks, 2002

El Chata (aka The Sparring Partner), 2019 (HBO)

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010

Free Willy 3: The Great Rescue, 1997

Frequency, 2000

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

The Hard Way, 1991 (HBO)

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)

Heidi, 2005

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

The Hundred-Foot Journey, 2014 (HBO)

Innerspace, 1987

Inside Moves, 1980 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013

Jackie Brown, 1997

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay the Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Let's Go to Prison, 2006 (HBO)

Life is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)

Live by Night, 2016 (HBO)

Logan's Run, 1976

Lolita, 1962

Look Who's Talking, 1989

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man on a Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Menace II Society, 1993

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Monkey Trouble, 1994

Mr. Nanny, 1993

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

Ocean's 11, 1960

The Omega Man, 1971

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

Osmosis Jones, 2001

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The People vs. Larry Flynt, 1996

Pinocchio, 2012

Point Blank, 1967

Popstar, 2005

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Replicas, 2019 (HBO)

Running on Empty, 1988

Ruta Viva, 2018 (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Shall We Dance, 1937

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sinbad: Beyond the Veils of Mist, 2000 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Some Came Running, 1958

South Central, 1992

Spies Like Us, 1985

Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)

Steel, 1997

Still of the Night, 1982 (HBO)

Striptease, 1996

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

The Stunt Man, 1979 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Sweet November, 2001

Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Un 4to de Josue, 2018 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

Unlocking the Cage, 2017 (HBO)

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves at the Door, 2017 (HBO)

The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983